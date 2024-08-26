Starka Wildside by Asta Kauspedaite Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Starka Wildside

Asta Kauspedaite's Innovative Packaging Design for Starka Wildside Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Asta Kauspedaite 's "Starka Wildside" as the Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, innovation, and technical excellence demonstrated by Kauspedaite's work in the highly competitive packaging industry.The Silver A' Packaging Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. It serves as a benchmark for excellence in packaging design, showcasing designs that not only excel in aesthetics but also functionality, sustainability, and user experience. By recognizing works like "Starka Wildside," the award encourages designers and brands to push the boundaries of packaging design and develop solutions that align with evolving consumer needs and industry trends.Asta Kauspedaite's award-winning "Starka Wildside" packaging design stands out for its bold color combinations and innovative use of foil elements in a copper shade. The design effectively conveys the unique taste qualities of the beverage while maintaining a connection to the traditional "Starka" family. The youthful and adventurous character of the stork, fashioned in the style of old etchings, adds a modern and dynamic touch to the packaging, appealing to a new generation of consumers.The recognition bestowed upon "Starka Wildside" by the A' Packaging Design Award is expected to inspire Asta Kauspedaite and her team to continue exploring new creative avenues and pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This achievement serves as a testament to their dedication to craftsmanship and their ability to create designs that resonate with consumers while meeting the evolving needs of the industry. It also positions "Starka Wildside" as a trendsetter, potentially influencing future packaging design trends within the beverage sector.Interested parties may learn more about Asta Kauspedaite's Silver A' Design Award-winning work at:About Asta KauspedaiteAsta Kauspedaite is a designer based in Vilnius, Lithuania. After gaining experience in graphic design, she has focused on package design for the last fifteen years, mainly working on alcohol product labels and bottle designs. Kauspedaite approaches every project as a new challenge, seeking distinctive solutions based on conceptual foundations, appealing graphics, and the most suitable technologies.About MV GroupMV Group, founded in 1992, is one of the largest business groups in the Baltic States. From its humble beginnings as a small mineral water business, MV Group has evolved into a dynamic and innovative group of companies operating in four sectors. The production sector comprises Stumbras, Alita, Anykščių Vynas, and Gubernija factories, while distribution in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland is managed by MV Group Distribution companies. Logistics is handled by MV Group Logistics, and retail operations are overseen by Bottlery and Nespresso stores.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that highlights the designer's exceptional skill, creativity, and impact on the packaging industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Packaging Design Award welcomes entries from innovative packaging designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. By providing a global platform to showcase exceptional packaging designs, the award aims to inspire creativity, advance industry standards, and contribute to the development of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties can learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

