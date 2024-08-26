Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Center Pivot Irrigation System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The center pivot irrigation system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.28 billion in 2023 to $4.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to semiconductor industry growth, integrated circuit miniaturization, advancements in electronic devices, rise in data storage devices, consumer electronics boom, globalization of electronics manufacturing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The center pivot irrigation system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to automotive electronics evolution, demand for advanced displays, quantum computing development, global semiconductor industry investments, environmental and safety regulations.

Growth Driver Of The Center Pivot Irrigation System Market

Growing agriculture productivity is expected to propel the growth of the center-pivot irrigation system market going forward. Agriculture productivity refers to a measure of economic performance that compares the amount of goods and services produced (output) with the amount of inputs used to produce those goods and services. Center-pivot irrigation can deliver water to the required levels and ensure that the crops receive proper hydration, adjust the height throughout their growth cycle, and increase productivity. As a result, the growing agricultural productivity increases the demand for the center-pivot irrigation system market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the center pivot irrigation system market include Alkhorayef Group, BAUER GmbH, Driptech India Pvt. Ltd., EPC Industries Ltd., Grupo Fockink, Hunter Industries Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the center pivot irrigation systems market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the center-pivot irrigation systems market.

Segments:

1) By Component: Pivot Points, Drive Trains, Sprinkler Drops, Spans, Control Panels, Tower Drive Wheels

2) By Crop Type: Oilseeds And Pulses, Cereals, Other Crop Types

3) By Field Size: Medium Fields, Small Fields, Large Fields

4) By Mobility: Stationary, Mobile

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the center pivot irrigation systems market in 2023. The regions covered in the center pivot irrigation system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Center Pivot Irrigation System Market Definition

A center-pivot irrigation system refers to a movable pipe structure that rotates around a central pivot point connected to a water supply. Center pivot irrigation systems are the most popular sprinkler irrigation systems because of their high efficiency, high uniformity, and ability to irrigate uneven terrain. Centre pivots are capable of applying water, fertilizer, chemicals, and herbicides. This versatility can improve the efficiency of irrigation practices by using a single piece of machinery to perform several functions.

Center Pivot Irrigation System Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Center Pivot Irrigation System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on center pivot irrigation system market size, center pivot irrigation system market drivers and trends, center pivot irrigation system market major players, center pivot irrigation system competitors' revenues, center pivot irrigation system market positioning, and center pivot irrigation system market growth across geographies. The center pivot irrigation system market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

