Plintron USA Focuses on Lifeline Program Expansion and Advocates for ACP Revival at Upcoming Trade Expo

Following withdrawal of Affordable Connectivity Program -ACP funding, Plintron is amplifying its focus on Lifeline Program & advocating for revival of ACP

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plintron USA announced that it remains committed to expanding digital inclusion efforts by enhancing access to affordable connectivity solutions for low-income Americans. Following the recent withdrawal of Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) funding, Plintron is amplifying its focus on the Lifeline Program and advocating for the revival of the ACP to continue bridging the digital divide. At the upcoming All Wireless and Prepaid Expo at Las Vegas, Plintron invites MVNO partners and industry stakeholders to explore Lifeline plans and associated services designed to support acquisition and enhance service delivery to underserved communities.The ACP played an essential role in providing over 23 million low-income households across the country with affordable, high-speed internet. This program helped beneficiaries access the internet for essential services, including education, healthcare, and remote work. The ACP's impact was most notable among seniors, veterans, and communities of color, who often face barriers to digital inclusion As a company deeply involved in enabling connectivity for these communities, Plintron USA is calling for the program’s reinstatement. Restoring the ACP would continue to provide much-needed support to millions of Americans at risk of digital exclusion due to the high cost of broadband services. Plintron strongly encourages policymakers to continue bipartisan efforts to revive and fund this crucial program In response to the withdrawal of ACP funding, Plintron USA is expanding its efforts within the Lifeline Program. Lifeline provides ongoing support for low-income consumers by offering discounts on phone and broadband services. As a critical component of digital inclusion efforts, Lifeline ensures that millions of Americans remain connected to essential services, regardless of their financial circumstances .Plintron encourages MVNO partners to use 4G/5G digital coverage to reach rural and underserved areas, improving the quality of life for Lifeline beneficiaries. By expanding these services, MVNOs can help ensure that underserved communities are not left behind as technology advances.Plintron USA will be available at booth 802 at the upcoming All Wireless and Prepaid Expo at Las Vegas during August 27 to 28, 2024 . Visitors will have the opportunity to explore various Lifeline plans tailored to meet the needs of low-income consumers. Plintron will also showcase associated services that help MVNOs enhance their acquisition strategies, improve customer retention, and deliver added value to their subscribers.Attendees can learn more about how Plintron’s Lifeline plans and services are designed to uplift underserved communities and drive growth for MVNOs. By focusing on digital inclusion and expanding connectivity, Plintron is helping to ensure that no American is left behind in the digital age.For more information visit https://plintron.com/ About PlintronPlintron is a digital communication technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the world’s largest multi-country end-to-end MVNA/MVNE, serving clients across six continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries, supported by more than 1000 telecom professionals, Plintron has launched over 175 MVNOs and has activated more than 170 million mobile subscribers. The company has won many global industry awards including the MVNO Awards at the MVNOs World Congress in 2022, 2023 & 2024,

