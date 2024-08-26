Winners Announced at the 11th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

"Oppenheimer” and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1” Are Motion Picture Winners at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) announced the winners of its 11th Annual LMGI Awards. The Motion Picture awards went to “Oppenheimer” (filmed throughout New Mexico) and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1” (filmed in Norway, the United Kingdom and Italy). The Television Series winners were “Fallout” (filmed in Utah, New York and Namibia), “Fargo” (filmed in Alberta, Canada), and “Ripley” (filmed around Italy). Toyota: “Present from the Past” (shot in Washington State) received the award for Outstanding Commercial, and Film in Iceland for “True Detective: Night

Country” was awarded the Outstanding Film Commission Award.

The awards ceremony and reception took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills before an audience of 400, including LMGI members, industry executives, and the press. Actress and producer Rachael Harris (“Suits,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “The Hangover”) hosted the evening. The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television, and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations sets the tone, enriches the character and enhances the story's narrative.

The Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF), celebrating over 100 years of aiding the entertainment community, was bestowed with the LMGI Humanitarian Award, recognizing the MPTF’s commitment to their exceptional work at the forefront of providing a wide range of health and social services to the entertainment community. The award was presented by Camilla Belle (“Law and Order”). Accepting on behalf of the MPTF was Jennifer Jorge, Director of Community Social Services, MPTF.

David Shepheard, Vice President, Martini Film Studios, presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Supervising Location Manager Sue Quinn, known for her work on the “Fantastic Beasts,” “Harry Potter” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises. Recognized for her seamless integration of real-life locations with the magical world in almost 40 films, Quinn has been a key figure in the world of Location Management for over three decades, working on some of the biggest and most successful films in Hollywood.

The Trailblazer Award was given to Location Manager Bill Bowling, known for his work on blockbuster films such as “Jupiter Ascending” and “Cloud Atlas.” This honor celebrated Bowling’s stellar trailblazing career in the production industry for over five decades, which has led him on a worldwide journey to over 95 countries. Presenting Bowling with the award was Clara Le, Location Guide Commercial Director.

Additional presenters included Helena-Alexis Seymour (“Chronicles of Jessica Wu”), Kate Linder (“Young and the Restless”), Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water,” “Pan’s Labyrinth”), Gary Hall Jr. (ten-time Olympic swimming medalist), and Jaclyn Philpott (AFCI Executive Director), among others.

2024 LMGI AWARDS HONOREES:

Motion Picture & Television Fund

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Sue Quinn, LMGI

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Bill Bowling, LMGI

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

LMGI AWARDS WINNERS:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

“Fallout”

Paul Kramer, Chris Arena, Mandi Dillin / LMGI, David Park / LMGI, Paul van der Ploeg

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

“Fargo” Season 5

Mohammad Qazzaz / LMGI, Luke Antosz / LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, MOW OR LIMITED SERIES

“Ripley”

Robin Melville / LMGI, Giuseppe Nardi / LMGI, Fabio Ferrante, Shane Haden

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Oppenheimer”

Justin Duncan /LMGI, Dennis Muscari, Patty Carey-Perazzo, T.C. Townsen

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1”

David Campbell-Bell, Enrico Latella / LMGI, Jonas Fylling Christiansen, Niall O’Shea, Ben Firminger

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Film in Iceland

“True Detective: Night Country”

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Toyota: “Present from the Past”

Mark Freid / LMGI, Paul Riordan / LMGI

IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative produce this year’s awards. Co-chairs of this year’s LMGI Awards are LMGI President John Rakich and Supervising Location Manager Nancy Haecker. For more information, visit www.locationmanagers.org. Follow LMGI on social media at #LMGI and the #LMGIawards on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and Twitter (@TheLMGI).

The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by: TITLE: Film Hawaii, NEOM, Studio Air + Power; AFTER PARTY: Fox Studio Lot; TITANIUM: Film New Mexico; VIP RECEPTION: Quixote; DIAMOND: Film AlUla, Magic Rentals, Reel Waste & Recycling; PLATINUM: Skye Rentals, Universal Production Services; GOLD: AFCI Association of Film Commissioners International, Beverly Wilshire - A Four Seasons Hotel, Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), Film Simi Valley, NorthStar Moving, Pacific Production Services, Pacific Traffic Control, Riverside County Film Commission, Shadowbox Studios, Teamsters Local 399, The Royal Film Commission – Jordan, W. Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills; SILVER: Alberta Film Commission, Calgary Economic Development, California Film Commission, City of Toronto, Edmonton Screen Industries Office, FilmLA, Giggster Select, Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission, ON-SET Disposals, Placer-Lake Tahoe Film Office, San Antonio Film Commission, South Carolina Film Commission, Trilith Studios, USVI Film Office, Visit Syracuse Film Office; BRONZE: Austin Film Commission, City of Albuquerque Film Office, Directors Guild of Canada – British Columbia, Directors Guild of Canada – Ontario, Inland Empire Film Services, Lantica Studios, Montana Film Office, Oklahoma Film + Music Office, Production Security Services, Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Virginia Film Office, Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture; MEDIA SPONSORS: Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, The Wrap, SHOOT Magazine|SHOOTonline, The Location Guide, Screen International, Creative Handbook.

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI): The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial, and print production industries, dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities. We promote awareness of location professionals’ place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6) non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers or Scouts in wage or working conditions negotiations. To learn more, visit www.locationmanagers.org.

