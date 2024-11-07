Todd Mcintosh & Peter Tothpal to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Todd McIntosh and Peter Tothpal are the MUAHS Lifetime Achievement honorees

The 12th Anniversary MUAHS Awards is set for Sunday, February 15, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel

We are honoring two extraordinary artists who have done the work of many lifetimes within their careers. We are thrilled to celebrate their talent and contributions to the Entertainment industry.” — Julie Socash, president of the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two titans of make-up artistry and hair styling will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 12th Annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706), presented by Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty. Todd McIntosh, Emmy®-winning make-up artist, known for his work on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Memoirs of a Geisha,” and Peter Tothpal, award-winning hair stylist known for his work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,” are this year’s MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Award honorees. The awards will be bestowed at the gala event on Sunday, February 15, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

The MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Awards honor a Make-Up Artist and a Hair Stylist who have an extraordinary spectrum of acclaimed work, exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry, and outstanding service to their union or their craft.

Todd McIntosh, a multi-Emmy-winning Canadian make-up artist known for his transformative make-up designs, has worked on numerous critically acclaimed projects such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Memoirs of a Geisha.” Todd has won two Primetime Emmys and has 12 nominations. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, McIntosh has become a highly sought-after make-up artist, known for his attention to detail and ability to bring characters to life through his artistry.

Additional credits include “Masters of the Universe,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Griselda,” “Legion,” “The Kids are Alright,” “Venom,” “Dark Shadows,” “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “City Slickers (I & II),” “The Brady Bunch Movie,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Look Who’s Talking (1 & 2),” “The Clan of the Cave Bear,” and dozens of others. To learn more about Todd and his work, visit https://www.mcintoshmakeup.com/.

Peter Tothpal, an award-winning journeyman hair stylist, has had a spectacular and varied career encompassing every facet of filmmaking. From the largest high-profile action films to episodic television geared toward teenagers, from superheroes to vampires, westerns to kindergarten playrooms, the breadth of Tothpal’s experience and quality of professionalism and expertise are exemplary.

Superheroes seem to be Tothpal’s specialty, as he has created many iconic character looks including all three “Terminator” films, two “Avengers” films, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Iron Man 3,” “True Lies,” “Eraser,” “Another 48 Hrs.,” and many others. His capabilities with wigs and period hair styling in all historical time frames are represented in “The Beastmaster,” “The 13th Warrior,” “Deadwood,” “Love in the Time of Cholera,” “The Scorpion King,” “La Bamba,” “Geronimo: An American Legend” and many others. Tothpal’s versatility and diversity of talents are spotlighted in true-to-life, gritty realism or contemporary looks including those in “Rumble Fish” and “To Live and Die in L.A.” He has received two Primetime Emmy nominations.

“This year we are honoring two extraordinary artists who have each done the work of many lifetimes within their careers. We are thrilled to celebrate their talent and contribution to the Entertainment industry. Thank you both for sharing your work not only with us but also with the world,” said Julie Socash, president of the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild.

The MUAHS Awards recognize excellence in the artistry and creativity of make-up artists and hair stylists in 23 categories including motion pictures, television, music videos, and theater entertainment. This year, the theater category has expanded to include Broadway and international theater productions. Honorees for the Distinguished Artisan Award and Vanguard Award will be announced later.

MUAHS “Behind the Slate” interviews are produced by Dan Evans, IngleDodd Media:

Todd McIntosh ― 2025 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Honoree for Make-Up

https://vimeo.com/1016601320

Peter Tothpal ― 2025 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Honoree for Hair Stylists

https://vimeo.com/1015574606

ABOUT LOCAL 706: The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 make-up and hair-styling artisans in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and live theater. The Local 706 Guild honors a spectrum of outstanding achievements at its annual MUAHS Awards, publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops, and training for members to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org. Follow @Local706 on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content leading up to the event at TikTok, "X" (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Threads.

