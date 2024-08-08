Property Master Russell Bobbitt to Receive the Humanitarian Award at the Inaugural MacGuffin Awards in Los Angeles

Russell Bobbitt, the altruistic Property Master behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will receive the Hill Valley Humanitarian Award on Sat., Sept. 14th

Bobbitt is known as an elite-level Property Master but his impact goes far beyond creating iconic props for the biggest Marvel films. His dedication to others sets him apart as a real-life superhero.” — Jeffrey Johnson, Property Masters Guild President

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Property Masters Guild (PMG) is pleased to announce that renowned property master Russell Bobbitt, the altruistic Property Master behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will be honored with the Hill Valley Humanitarian Award at the inaugural MacGuffin Awards on Saturday, September 14, at the iconic Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Bobbitt will be recognized for his outstanding philanthropic efforts and dedication to using his talents and resources to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

During his Marvel Cinematic Universe tenure, Russell has been amazed by the powerful bond that fans, especially children, share with the MCU. He was inspired to provide unique hands-on Marvel prop experiences for youth encountering debilitating health challenges, including arranging a private screening of “Iron Man 3” for a child awaiting a heart transplant at the Cleveland Clinic. He has actively participated in many charitable and educational organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, LA Unified School District, Fayette County, Ga. Board of Education, Cleveland Clinic Pediatric Care Unit, Trilith Studios’ Black Male Initiative, A Better Way Ministries, Miami’s Temple Beth Torah, and Hillsides Family Resource Center, among others.

“Russell Bobbitt may be known as an elite-level Property Master in the media world, but his impact goes far beyond creating iconic props for the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe films for 20+ years. His kindness, awareness, and dedication to others in need set him apart as a real-life superhero. He represents the Property Masters Guild both on set and off with strength, altruism, and generosity as he brightens the lives of countless people facing their darkest moments. We are thrilled to honor Russell who serves as a shining example of how one person can make a significant impact helping others,” said Jeffrey Johnson, Property Masters Guild President.

As a Property Master, Bobbitt has been responsible for creating some of the most iconic and memorable cinematic superhero props in recent history. From Captain America's shield to Thor's hammer to Iron Man’s Arc Reactors/RTs, his attention to detail and creativity has helped bring these characters to life on the big screen. His work can be seen on the “Iron Man” franchise, “Captain America: Civil War,” “Captain America: Winter Soldier,” “Ant-Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 & 3,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: End Game,” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” among many others. His upcoming unreleased features include “Captain America: Brave New World” and “Thunderbolts.”

In 2020, with the advent of streaming, Russell was promoted to Supervising Property Master on multiple Marvel streamers, including “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” “Hawkeye,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Werewolf by Night,” “She-Hulk,” “The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special,” “Echo,” the upcoming “Ironheart” and the highly anticipated “Agatha All Along.”

The MacGuffin Awards are the first and only awards show to celebrate the significant artistic achievements of property masters and their teams in 11 categories, including theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and short format. As previously announced, legendary Property Master Emily Ferry, PMG, will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. For more information, a list of nominees and to purchase tickets, please visit www.macguffinawards.com.

The MacGuffin Awards is made possible through the generous support of event sponsors, including Anheuser-Busch, Dell Technologies, Hill Valley, Independent Studio Services, Lyft, Red Bull, Studio Arts & Technology, Wētā Workshop.

ABOUT PROPERTY MASTERS GUILD: The Property Masters Guild is dedicated to highlighting and elevating the craft of the Property Master by raising awareness of the craft, fostering collaboration among craft artisans, educating its members, and inspiring future generations of Property Masters. The contributions of Property Masters are integral to the design of every production. The Property Masters Guild is dedicated to highlighting their design achievements and pivotal role in the filmmaking process. For more information, visit www.propertymastersguild.org.

ABOUT HILL VALLEY, (Sponsor of Hill Valley Humanitarian Award): Hill Valley is a leading firm specializing in the entertainment industry. Based in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles, their team brings together skills in marketing and entertainment. They bring their expertise in product placement, promotion, events, and brand content to the film industry, and are actively working in television, cable, and streaming as well. Their passion is to build 360° partnerships that create meaningful stories between the artistic vision of a film and the marketing strategy of a brand. With their tailor-made approach, they bring together productions and brands in a new, revolutionary way. Hill Valley represents luxury brands and has worked on motion pictures and TV shows such as “Barbie,” “No Time to Die,” “Billions,” “Emily in Paris,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and many others. For more information, visit https://hillvalley.fr/

