"Nijigen no Mori" Announces Ending Campaign for "Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Evil and the Travelers Through Time"

Phase 2 of Campaign Began on Saturday, August 24th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced that its popular attraction "Dragon Quest Island" will be reviving its quest "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the Island of Beginnings" from Saturday, October 5th, 2024, in commemoration of the launch of "DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake".

To celebrate the revival, the attraction is holding an ending campaign for the "Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Evil and the Travelers Through Time" quest, Phase 2 of which continues from Saturday, August 24th to Friday, September 13th. During Phase 2 of the campaign, guests entering the attraction with Gold Tickets or Premium Tickets will receive a Dragon Quest Island original "clear stand" as a gift. This original novelty merchandise is available this summer, only at Dragon Quest Island.

■Campaign Overview

Duration: Saturday, August 24th - Friday, September 13th

Eligibility: Gold Ticket or Premium Ticket holders entering "Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Evil and the Travelers Through Time"

Content: Eligible guests will receive a Dragon Quest Island original "clear stand" as a gift.

(Phase 3 onward will be announced at a later date.)

Tickets:

Gold Ticket (Light Ticket + Subquest): Adults (12 and up) 5,400 - 6,500 yen,

Children (5-11 years) 3,100 - 3,800 yen

Premium Ticket (Gold Ticket + Premium Goods): Adults (12 and up) 12,400 - 13,500 yen, Children (5-11 years) 10,800 - 11,500 yen

For pricing and other details, please refer to the official website.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/

■Overview: "Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Evil and the Travelers Through Time"

Dragon Quest Island is a field RPG attraction that combines the real and digital worlds of Dragon Quest. Attraction participants become the heroes of their own quests, following an original storyline and enjoying the world of Dragon Quest as they embark on an adventure to recover Onokogard’s royal armlet. In addition to the main quest, guests can also enjoy the side quest "Kandata's Great Prank Challenge!", revealing yet another never-before-seen Dragon Quest storyline.

