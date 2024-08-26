Chinese Takeout Restaurants Close in Philadelphia’s Under Resourced Areas: Black Dragon Takeout Fills the Void

Entrepreneurship Meets Social Justice

Black Dragon Takeout will not just be a restaurant, but a place that commits to quality, cultural relevance, and community empowerment” — Chef Kurt Evans

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the past few years, Philadelphia chef Kurt Evans has observed a troubling trend: local Chinese takeout restaurants closing in Black American neighborhoods in Philadelphia. He learned that second-generation Chinese Americans were no longer taking over these family businesses, leading to a significant gap in food deserts where residents have relied on these establishments for quick, hot meals.Evans saw an opportunity to not only fill this void but innovate and bring something new to the table. His new venture, Black Dragon Takeout , is committed to providing nutritious, culturally significant dishes that celebrate Black culinary traditions, all while maintaining the look and feel of Chinese takeout.The menu is a blend of flavors and traditions, offering a fresh and exciting dining experience that honors both Black and Chinese American cultures: think collard green eggrolls and gumbo lo mein.The chef’s mission for his business extends far beyond serving delicious food. “I am dedicated to uplifting Black neighborhoods and prioritizing local hiring. I will hire locals and give second chances to those who have faced incarceration. I want to transform neighborhoods and reclaim spaces once occupied by Chinese restaurants,” said Evans recently.The restaurant will also strive to be a welcoming environment where customers can enjoy meals without the traditional barriers of Plexiglas windows. Evans is adamant that “Black Dragon Takeout will not just be a restaurant, but a place that commits to quality, cultural relevance, and community empowerment. We hope to make a lasting impact and become a beloved fixture in the neighborhoods we serve.”The entrepreneur is also an avid animal advocate and often teams up with national nonprofit Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity (CARE), which works to empower black and brown communities. James Evans, founder and chief executive officer of CARE, met Kurt while the two were advocating for racial justice issues. “CARE focuses on diverse pet owners and their animals, but when working in under resourced neighborhoods we couldn’t help but see how a neighborhood’s dynamics are all woven together. We were helping pets who need food. Kurt showed us more about the people who also need food choices.” The 2 will be teaming up together to help provide mobile meals and groceries to communities in Philly, that includes supplies for pets!The restaurant just opened and is located at 5260 Rodman Street in Philadelphia. For interviews with Evans and a tour of the new restaurant, please contact Mary Tan at the above information.###Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity is a 501©3 nonprofit that addresses organizational and personal biases within animal welfare. The mission is to bring diverse voices to the industry while also advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption. CARE believes in using evidence-based tools, narratives, and insights to inspire organizations to be more inclusive and less biased. It is all an effort to save more companion animal lives.

