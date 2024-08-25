Governor Kathy Hochul today announced President Joe Biden has approved her request for a federal Emergency Declaration for Suffolk County as record rainfall and widespread flash flooding resulted in devastating damage throughout the county. Under an emergency declaration, direct federal assistance is available, which authorizes FEMA to provide emergency protective measures including actions to protect critical infrastructure such as roads and bridges, water control facilities, utilities, and mass transit facilities. With this Emergency Declaration secured, New York’s disaster recovery experts are continuing to work with local and federal partners to determine the state’s ability to also request a federal Major Disaster Declaration and low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Extreme weather hit Suffolk County families and communities hard this month and I commend the hardworking damage assessment teams on the ground who provided information to secure this important federal disaster assistance,” Governor Hochul said. “I thank President Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell for their continued support in helping Suffolk County residents get the assistance they need.”

An Emergency Declaration can be declared for any occasion or instance in which the president determines federal assistance is needed. These declarations supplement state and local efforts in providing emergency services, such as the protection of lives, property, public health and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in any part of the U.S.

Extremely heavy rainfall and widespread flash flooding ravaged Suffolk County starting August 18, and continued through the morning of August 19, leaving a trail of destruction that led to multiple swiftwater rescues, severely damaged roads, major road closures, dam failure and flooded residences and buildings that required evacuations.

The flooding was so significant that the National Weather Service declared the first-ever flash flood emergency for Suffolk County, which indicates an immediate threat to life safety. This event was a 1-in-1,000-year rain event for the impacted area. Multiple swiftwater rescues occurred, especially in the Town of Brookhaven, during the early morning hours of August 19, and the Mill Pond Dam failed completely causing six families to be displaced. Various roads washed out, including Rocky Point Road, Hagerman Landing Road, and numerous primary and secondary roads were closed due to major flooding, including Route 25A in both directions.

Over 2,000 residents and business owners experienced flood damage in some capacity, and Stony Brook University had to relocate and/or shelter hundreds of students and completely cancel move-in day due to the amount of infrastructure damage across campus.

Multiple sinkholes were reported as a result of flooding, including in the hamlets of Commack and East Setauket, and several state and local parks experienced significant flooding as well. Various first responders’ fire apparatuses were damaged due to the flood response. Numerous primary and secondary roads were closed due to downed trees, and individuals were displaced due to structural damage. Furthermore, building damage assessments found more than 70 structures that had major damage or were completely destroyed.

On August 23, Governor Hochul Declared a State of Emergency and announced emergency assistance to support homeowners impacted by flash flooding caused by the record rainfall. At Governor Hochul’s direction, New York Homes and Community Renewal is launching an emergency repair program for homeowners in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Additionally, disaster recovery experts from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services have begun working with their local counterparts to assess damage statewide in order to determine the State’s ability to request federal disaster relief resources from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Under the HCR program, homeowners may be eligible for grants of up to $50,000 to fund or reimburse certain qualifying health and safety related repairs to address damage caused by the storm that are not covered by insurance or other disaster relief programs. Applicants must be homeowners who occupy the home as a primary residence and total household income may not exceed 150 percent of the area median income.

The program will be administered by local partners who will work directly with affected homeowners and assist them with insurance claims, the repair and reconstruction process and reimbursement requests. Homeowners are encouraged to complete this form to be notified when applications open.

Additionally, the Department of Financial Services staff will be deployed to affected communities to provide insurance help to residents and businesses affected by severe weather and will also be staffing a resource center to assist residents and business owners with insurance-related questions.

DFS staff will be deployed to the following affected communities:

Tuesday, August 27 – Stony Brook University's Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT), Room 343, 1500 Stony Brook Road, Stony Brook, NY 11794. 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28 – Stony Brook University's Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT), Room 343, 1500 Stony Brook Road, Stony Brook, NY 11794. 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

After contacting insurance companies, residents can also get assistance with insurance information regarding policy coverage for losses and suggestions on how to document their losses and safeguard their property by calling the Department's Disaster Hotline at 800-339-1759. From August 12-30 the hotline will now include extended evening hours and will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to help New Yorkers.

Flood insurance issued by FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is not regulated by the Department. For flood insurance information, contact NFIP at (800) 621-3362 or www.floodsmart.gov.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “I am glad the Biden-Harris administration acted quickly, heeding our call to approve Governor Hochul’s emergency declaration request for Suffolk County. Flash flooding and intense rainfall devastated communities across Long Island last week, and I’ve been working with local officials and the state ever since to assess the damage with Army Corps on the ground. Together, FEMA, President Biden and Vice President Harris stand ready to help New York.”

Representative Andrew Garbarino said, “Ensuring the swift mobilization of state and federal resources is critical following the significant storm that recently wreaked havoc across Long Island. I’m pleased to see that federal resources will be brought to bear to address public safety, as well as damage to roads, homes, and other structures.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “On behalf of every Suffolk County resident who has been affected by this storm I thank Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, Governor Hochul and all of the members of Suffolk’s Albany delegation for this emergency declaration. We can now move forward and begin to help families and communities begin to rebuild.”

Town of Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim said, “I am deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for declaring a state of emergency and for her assistance in providing funds necessary to help our community to become whole again. Thanks to this FEMA declaration we will have the tools and resources required to rebuild, restore our environment and protect the Island from future storms like the devastating rainfall that took place early last Monday morning.”