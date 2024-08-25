Rony Jabour and Natalicia Tracy Illuminate UNESC’s Scientific Journey in Colatina, Brazil: A Homecoming of Global Impact

Rony Jabour Dr. Natalicia Tracy Ewerton Fulini - Ayrton Senna Institute Daniel Arrais Tiago Rossi

Rony Jabour and Dr. Natalicia Tracy return to Brazil for UNESC’s Scientific Journey, uniting global expertise with local roots in a transformative event.

I am very happy to return to my country, to my city. Speaking here, after lecturing at Harvard and the U.S. Department of Labor, is something truly special.” — Rony Jabour

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a monumental return to his roots, Rony Jabour , the preeminent safety trainer of the United States, alongside Dr. Natalicia Tracy, Senior Policy Advisor to the U.S. Government, will deliver a series of inspiring lectures at the Scientific Journey of UNESC - Centro Universitário do Espírito Santo, held in the vibrant city of Colatina from August 26 to 30, 2024. The event, hosted by one of Brazil’s most prestigious academic institutions, is set to showcase the synergy between global expertise and local excellence.A Homecoming Like No OtherFor Rony Jabour, this event marks a poignant homecoming. After two decades abroad, Jabour returns to his hometown, now celebrated as the founder and owner of the largest occupational safety training school English, Spanish and Portuguese in the United States and recognized as one of the top 100 educators in the world by the Global Forum of Education. Speaking to an audience of over 3,000 eager attendees, Jabour will share his extraordinary journey from his humble beginnings in Brazil to becoming a leading figure in the field of occupational safety and health (SST) in the U.S.Reflecting on the significance of this return, Jabour expressed his emotions, stating, "I am very happy to return to my country, to my city Colatina. I’ve given lectures at Harvard University, at the U.S. Department of Labor, and at the largest occupational safety conference in the world, but coming back to my hometown is different. I am very pleased with this opportunity."His speech is expected to resonate deeply with the audience, as he recounts the challenges and triumphs that shaped his path to success. "It’s not just about following rules," Jabour emphasizes, "but about adopting a mindset of safety that permeates every level of an organization, from top management to the frontline worker."Global Voices on the Brazilian StageJoining Jabour on stage is Dr. Natalicia Tracy, a distinguished advocate for labor rights and policy reform in the United States. Dr. Tracy’s story is one of remarkable resilience and dedication. Originally brought to the U.S. as a nanny at the age of 19, she went on to complete her education in America, eventually earning a Ph.D. in Sociology from Boston University. Her journey from domestic worker to a prominent labor leader and scholar underscores her deep commitment to justice and equality.Before her current role as Senior Policy Advisor at the U.S. Department of Labor/OSHA, Dr. Tracy served as the Executive Director of the Brazilian Worker Center in Boston, where she was instrumental in advancing labor rights, particularly for marginalized and excluded workers. Her work includes co-founding the Massachusetts Coalition for Domestic Workers and leading legislative campaigns that significantly improved labor protections in Massachusetts and Connecticut.Dr. Tracy’s participation in the Scientific Journey at UNESC not only highlights the global perspective on labor and safety issues but also strengthens the ties between Brazil and the U.S. in these critical areas. Her insights into policy development and her dedication to improving the lives of workers provide a powerful complement to Jabour’s practical expertise.A Celebration of ExcellenceThe event will be further enriched by the contributions of Tiago Rossi, Daniel Arrais, and Ewerton Fulini, whose expertise and knowledge will add depth to the discussions. Together, these speakers will transform the Scientific Journey into a beacon of knowledge and inspiration, reflecting UNESC’s commitment to academic excellence and societal impact.UNESC - Centro Universitário do Espírito Santo has long been recognized as a leading institution in Brazil, and this event will solidify its reputation as a hub of intellectual and professional development. The university’s ability to attract such prominent figures is a testament to its status in the academic community.Looking ForwardAs Rony Jabour and Dr. Natalicia Tracy return to the U.S., their impact on both sides of the hemisphere is undeniable. Their stories are ones of perseverance, vision, and an unwavering commitment to safety, justice, and education. The lessons shared at UNESC will undoubtedly resonate with the students, professionals, and leaders in attendance, inspiring them to pursue excellence in their own fields.In a world increasingly focused on the well-being of workers, the contributions of individuals like Jabour and Dr. Tracy are more crucial than ever. Their presence at UNESC’s Scientific Journey in Colatina not only honors the past and present of their careers but also lays the groundwork for future collaborations and advancements in occupational safety and public policy.As the event concludes on August 30, 2024, it will be clear that this was not just a homecoming for Rony Jabour and a platform for Dr. Tracy’s advocacy but a powerful reminder of the global impact that can arise from local beginnings.

