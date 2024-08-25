MPD Searching for Minnesota Avenue NE Shooting Suspect
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a shooting in Northeast.
On Saturday, August 24, 2024, at approximately 5:38 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24130484
