QAA's Fort Lauderdale MRO Facility Certified by EASA

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quality Aircraft Accessories (QAA) FAA Part 145 maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Fort Lauderdale has been certified by EASA, the European Aviation Safety Agency.

The facility, a part of Hartzell Aviation, focuses on General Aviation accessories, principally magnetos and exhaust systems. Located close to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, the recently expanded facility is an extension of QAA’s main operations and headquarters in Tulsa, Okla.

QAA’s Fort Lauderdale facilities, which service the Southeastern U.S., South America and now Europe, also distribute General Aviation products from a variety of manufacturers. The location recently underwent a million-dollar expansion with additional employees and the addition of welding services, primarily to accommodate aircraft engine exhaust system refurbishment.

The investment included standardizing and modernizing facility workbenches and processes, a paint booth, drying oven, blast cabinet, workbenches and a full range of welding equipment and capabilities. Quality Aircraft Accessories, a part of Hartzell Aviation, is an FAA-approved repair station for general aviation parts and components. QAA is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. with a smaller facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The company overhauls most piston engine and airframe accessories and offers new, overhauled, exchanged, repaired, and remanufactured accessories. Along with its capabilities as a repair station, QAA also serves aircraft owners and maintainers as a distribution channel for many Hartzell Aviation products and brands. For more information visit https://qaa.com.

About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding, Hartzell Engine Tech and Quality Aircraft Accessories. For more information visit https://hartzellaviation.com.

