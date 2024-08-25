Balfour Capital Group to Provide Market-Making and Liquidity for Harley Street Healthcare Group’s Digital Notes

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is proud to announce its new strategic partnership with Harley Street Healthcare Group (HSHG), a leader in healthcare innovation. This collaboration brings together Balfour Capital’s financial acumen with HSHG’s cutting-edge healthcare solutions, delivering unparalleled benefits to clients.Harley Street Healthcare Group, renowned for its advanced health and wellness services, is launching digital, tradeable, and redeemable notes under the ticker symbol HSHG. These notes, listed on BX Digital Swiss and Assetera Financial Markets, present a unique investment opportunity in the healthcare sector with promising potential returns.Under the stewardship of Chief Investment Officer Steve Alain Lawrence, Balfour Capital Group will play a crucial role by providing market-making services and essential liquidity for these digital notes. With over $400 million in assets under management, Balfour’s sophisticated trading strategies ensure a secure and liquid investment environment, making HSHG’s digital notes even more attractive to investors.This partnership is a distinctive blend of financial and healthcare innovation, offering clients the dual benefits of HSHG’s premium health services and Balfour’s robust financial strategies. The result is a comprehensive approach to wealth management that addresses both financial growth and well-being.Investors in HSHG’s digital notes will not only gain financial returns but also enjoy exclusive health benefits, including premium memberships and digital healthcare products. This innovative offering provides a unique value proposition that goes beyond traditional investments.Balfour Capital Group and Harley Street Healthcare Group are committed to delivering excellence in their respective fields. This partnership ensures clients receive top-tier service, combining Balfour’s financial expertise with HSHG’s pioneering healthcare solutions for exceptional value and success.“We are thrilled to partner with Harley Street Healthcare Group,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, CIO of Balfour Capital Group. “This collaboration offers our clients a unique combination of financial security and health-focused benefits.”

