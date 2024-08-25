Beth Rose Powell Speaks at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations Beth Rose Powell receives the President’s Volunteer Service Award Beth Rose Powell - featured on Times Square billboard

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keynote Speaker and Best-Selling Author, Beth Rose Powell, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.This inspiring event, which took place on Wednesday, July 31 at the United Nations Plaza in New York City, aligns with Sustainable Developmental Goal #5: "to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls."The event featured 14 women of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, ages, and abilities who offered solutions to issues women and girls face around the world. It also featured Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor at the UN News, who shared a powerful message about what we can all do to empower women and girls.Beth Rose Powell is an Energetic Business Coach whose mission is to empower leaders who desire to shift, expand, and fully align with their Divine Design, so they can create impact in their lives and the world.“This speech would be particularly helpful for anyone looking to heal from past trauma, cultivate self-love, and live a more peaceful and fulfilling life.Specifically:-Individuals struggling with low self-esteem and perfectionism-People interested in the mind-body connection and holistic healing-Leaders and influencers seeking personal growth-Spiritual and faith-based communitiesI hope they will leave feeling inspired to embark on or continue their own journeys toward healing, self-love, and living a life aligned with peace and purpose,” said Powell.“I want them to realize the Importance of self-love, living in a parasympathetic state, personal growth and expansion, and the power of inner peace,” she continued.“In writing my story, I learned that I have far more ability to share a powerful and life-changing message with the world now that I am the very essence of the message I am sharing. It’s not just something I talk about, it’s who I am,” she expressed.Her talk, titled “3 Steps to Be at Peace in the World,” was crafted using the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, which was created by Dr. Elayna Fernández.“When I’ve shared my messages in the past, they have been scattered, and there wasn’t a consistent flow that left the audience with the ability to really take tangible tools from the message. Elayna’s method brought into flow and harmony, so my audience could receive the message easier - with clarity, order, and precision. Now that I have the recipe, it’s a matter of continuing to practice so that I can write many more talks with grace and ease,” she assured.Attendees from Panama, Nigeria, Ghana, England, Canada, and across the United States gathered at this event, and some shared comments about Beth Rose Powell’s talk and what it meant for them:“Beth's words directly connect with my own self-critical nature. Everyone needs to hear her ideas and tools to live in the para-sympathetic to improve their self-image.““I’m grateful that Beth Powell shared her powerful story and explained how understanding our innate value can transform our lives.”“Her heartfelt experiences will really benefit those who are struggling.““So many of us struggle with the negative health effects of a high-stress, unfulfilling life. Following her three steps for achieving wholeness seem to be great methods for achieving fulfillment.”“Beth Powell's talk was truly transformative. Her insight and wisdom left me feeling inspired, motivated, and equipped with practical tools to navigate the challenges of everyday life. I highly recommend Beth as a speaker for anyone looking to find harmony and peace within themselves and in the world around them.““I was moved and captivated by Beth’s story. Her talk taught us how to calm our minds and enter the parasympathetic state.”“As women, we can be so hard on ourselves. Her talk was educational and truly unforgettable.”“Beth Rose Powell has a refreshing take on positive steps to take to heal from past trauma. Today's rates of anxiety are at high levels and increasing. Her talk has actionable strategies that if consistently implemented can help to reduce the fear, shame, and anxiety that many feel and help them lead more positive, fulfilling lives.““Beth's talk was so captivating that it felt like I was the only one in the room. Her message is both wise and empowering.““Listen to her talk and discover the root cause of what you are going through and how to overcome it.”“Beth's insightful and inspiring speech on finding inner peace was a transformative experience that left me with a newfound sense of calm and clarity.““Her message of cultivating inner peace as a pathway to outer peace was both calming and motivating, inspiring a desire to implement her three steps for a more harmonious life. Beth Rose Powell addresses the foundational aspects of mental and emotional well-being and offers practical and transformative tools. These steps are not just about improving individual lives but about contributing to a more peaceful and compassionate world.”At the event, Beth Rose Powell was also honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, with an accompanying letter signed by President Joe Biden, because of her commitment to helping leaders achieve inner peace. To commemorate this incredible achievement, she was featured on a billboard in Times Square later that day.“So many people have pain and trauma and don’t know how to overcome it. This summit gives real, tangible life examples of people, turning their pain and trauma into triumph,” Beth Rose Powell said of the event.Connect with Beth at befullyaligned.com and @befullyaligned . Be sure to connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/befullyaligned

