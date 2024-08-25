Shaftsbury Barracks - Missing Person / Readsboro

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B3003089

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

MISSING PERSON: Harold Lavanway

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of August 25, 2024, the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks received notice of a missing person in Readsboro. Harold Lavanway has been reported missing by family. Attempts to locate Lavanway by family and Vermont State Police have been unsuccessful at this time.

Current information indicates Lavanway was last seen on Friday, August 23, 2024, at approximately 10 PM by a neighbor in Readsboro, traveling south toward the Monroe Bridge area in Massachusetts. Lavanway is believed to be operating a gray 2011 Honda Civic bearing Vermont Registration KCC693.

A current photo of Lavanway is attached and anyone with information is asked to please contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.