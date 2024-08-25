Shaftsbury Barracks - Missing Person / Readsboro
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3003089
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
MISSING PERSON: Harold Lavanway
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of August 25, 2024, the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks received notice of a missing person in Readsboro. Harold Lavanway has been reported missing by family. Attempts to locate Lavanway by family and Vermont State Police have been unsuccessful at this time.
Current information indicates Lavanway was last seen on Friday, August 23, 2024, at approximately 10 PM by a neighbor in Readsboro, traveling south toward the Monroe Bridge area in Massachusetts. Lavanway is believed to be operating a gray 2011 Honda Civic bearing Vermont Registration KCC693.
A current photo of Lavanway is attached and anyone with information is asked to please contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.