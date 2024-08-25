St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravate Domestic Assault , Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4006536
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/23/24 @ approximately 1014 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 in Burke, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1 Degree Agg Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Nathaniel Lakus
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/23/24 at approximately 1015 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call of a fight on US Route 5 in the Town of Burke, Vermont. Investigation revealed Lakus (21) had assaulted his family members. During the assault he caused bodily injury to one family member and serious bodily injury to another. Lakus was held without bail at NERCC until his court hearing in Caledonia County Criminal Court on August, 26th at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/24 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Yes
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.