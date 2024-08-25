St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravate Domestic Assault , Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4006536

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/23/24 @ approximately 1014 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 in Burke, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1 Degree Agg Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Nathaniel Lakus

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/23/24 at approximately 1015 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call of a fight on US Route 5 in the Town of Burke, Vermont. Investigation revealed Lakus (21) had assaulted his family members. During the assault he caused bodily injury to one family member and serious bodily injury to another. Lakus was held without bail at NERCC until his court hearing in Caledonia County Criminal Court on August, 26th at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/24 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Yes