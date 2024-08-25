[Pangyo Interview] AI Music App ‘Pajama Jam’ Connects Lonely Musicians Worldwide

CEO Song Young-il of The Baton The Promotional Image of Pajama Jam The Diagram of How Pajama Jam Works

The Baton, a Korean company, is ready to launch their music application, Pajama Jam, to make it easier for people worldwide to play music together.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), August 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Baton (CEO Song Young-il) is a company creating services that make it easy for people worldwide to play music together. The upcoming launch of their music application ‘ Pajama Jam ’ has recently caught the attention of many.As the name ‘Pajama Jam’ suggests, the concept is “Wear pajamas and jam with the world from home.” The app provides custom scores for musicians and offers a platform where musicians worldwide can play together.The service operates through a mobile app where users record their performances. Recordings are layered to create harmony. Users can choose a song or team, follow the scores to record, and once compiled, these videos can be easily shared on social media.CEO Song Young-il, the founder of ‘Pajama Jam,’ explained, “This app goes beyond just providing scores; it offers scores tailored to each musician’s skills, enabling anyone to participate in an orchestra or ensemble.” He stated, “The goal is to connect lonely musicians and allow them to play together.”The app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assess the players’ skills and provide the appropriate scores. “AI helps musicians play parts suited to their levels, allowing even beginners to participate confidently in the performance,” Eric added.Currently, ‘Pajama Jam’ is being launched in Korean and English, with plans to expand to other languages like French and German next year. CEO Song stated, “Music is a universal language that can connect everyone in the world,” and added, “We hope that through this app, people worldwide can play together and find happiness.”‘Pajama Jam’ is scheduled to participate in the IFA Berlin exhibition this year and plans to meet with several foundations in the music sector and gymnasiums in Germany. ‘Pajama Jam’ is expected to launch on the App Store and Google Play at the end of August, opening a new chapter where musicians worldwide can connect through music.

