SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/DUI/TOWN OF ARLINGTON

CASE#: 24B3003078

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 08/23/2024 @ 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 7a, Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI





ACCUSED: Jose Perez

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

















SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 08/23/24 at approximately 2100 hours Vermont State Police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a possible intoxicated driver, who was driving on VT RT 7a from Shaftsbury, toward Arlington. The caller provided a description and plate of the vehicle, which was later identified as a 2021 Nissan Altima and was being operated by a male who was reportedly intoxicated. A Be On Lookout (BOL) was issued for the vehicle.





Troopers soon located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop on it in the Town of Arlington on VT RT 7a. Troopers made contact with the operator, who was identified as Jose Perez, 25, of Shaftsbury. During interaction with Perez, troopers suspected he was in fact impaired. Perez was asked to perform Field Sobriety Exercises, during which he showed signs of impairment. A roadside breath test showed Perez was over 3 times the legal limit of .08% BAC.





Perez was taken into custody and processed for DUI. Perez was later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI.

















COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Criminal Court

LODGED - N/A LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE



