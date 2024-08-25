SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/DUI/TOWN OF ARLINGTON
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3003078
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/23/2024 @ 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 7a, Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Jose Perez
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/23/24 at approximately 2100 hours Vermont State Police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a possible intoxicated driver, who was driving on VT RT 7a from Shaftsbury, toward Arlington. The caller provided a description and plate of the vehicle, which was later identified as a 2021 Nissan Altima and was being operated by a male who was reportedly intoxicated. A Be On Lookout (BOL) was issued for the vehicle.
Troopers soon located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop on it in the Town of Arlington on VT RT 7a. Troopers made contact with the operator, who was identified as Jose Perez, 25, of Shaftsbury. During interaction with Perez, troopers suspected he was in fact impaired. Perez was asked to perform Field Sobriety Exercises, during which he showed signs of impairment. A roadside breath test showed Perez was over 3 times the legal limit of .08% BAC.
Perez was taken into custody and processed for DUI. Perez was later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Criminal Court
LODGED - N/A LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
Legal Disclaimer:
