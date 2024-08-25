Carmen Paredes Speaks at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations Carmen Paredes receives the President’s Volunteer Service Award Carmen Paredes - featured on Times Square billboard

Leadership Transformation Expert Carmen Paredes was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership Transformation Expert and International TEDx Speaker , Carmen Paredes, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.This empowering event, which took place on Wednesday, July 31 at the United Nations Plaza in New York City, aligned with Sustainable Developmental Goal #5: "to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls."The event brought together 14 diverse women leaders who presented their expert solutions to issues women and girls worldwide face. Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor at the UN News, was a guest of honor, sharing his journey and commitment to empowering women and girls around the world.Carmen Paredes is an award-winning keynote speaker, executive coach, and leadership consultant with over 20 years of experience helping leaders and organizations increase productivity and profits by empowering and engaging their employees.“My talk is crafted to inspire and empower leaders, particularly those looking to elevate women within their organizations. It's designed for those who recognize the need for more inclusive leadership and who are committed to creating environments where women can thrive and lead,” said Paredes.“I hope my audience will take away practical strategies and insights into how to foster an inclusive and supportive workplace. The goal is for them to learn the transformative power of recognizing and nurturing female leadership, thereby enhancing their company's culture and success,” she continued.“My talk is deeply personal, reflecting my own journey from a young leader facing cultural and gender biases to becoming a voice for empowerment in leadership. It intertwines personal setbacks and professional triumphs, revealing how each challenge was a lesson in disguise. This narrative is not just about overcoming obstacles; it's about transforming them into opportunities for growth and advocacy, encouraging others, especially women, to carve out their paths and lead with authenticity and courage,” she expressed.Her talk, titled “Create SPACE: 5 Steps to Transform Workplaces for Women's Empowerment,” was crafted using the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, which was created by Dr. Elayna Fernández.“Elayna's system is remarkably intuitive and adaptable, offering a unique blend of personal introspection and professional strategy. It not only guides you through crafting powerful narratives but also embeds your core values and vision into every story, making each message not just heard but felt.Since incorporating the system, my communications have become more compelling and memorable. There's been a noticeable increase in engagement at my talks and a higher level of interaction on my social media platforms because it resonates deeply with my target audience of corporate leaders and change-makers. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, indicating a strong resonance with the core messages of empowerment and inclusion,” she shared.“Writing my S.T.O.R.Y. has been a profound journey of self-discovery. It has taught me the power of vulnerability and the strength that comes from sharing our truths. It has reaffirmed my commitment to empowering women and underscored the importance of voice and visibility in leadership,” indicated Paredes.Attendees from Panama, Nigeria, Ghana, England, Canada, and across the United States commented on the power of Carmen Paredes’s talk and how impactful it was for them:“Carmen has used her own growth to grow other women and create change through five pillars of safe spaces for women in the workplace.”“She inspires supervisors to create positive and safe work environments to allow women to achieve their potential.”“Carmen Paredes offers a fresh perspective for success over the difficulties women face in the corporate world.”“I love her energy and passion for the advancement of women in leadership!”“Her speech highlights how we can tackle the underrepresentation of women, and especially BIPOC women, in positions of power and how it will lead to increased productivity in the workplace.”“Carmen is a true thought leader paving the way for other women in the workplace and a must-have speaker for any forward-thinking event.”“Carmen Paredes’ innovative approach in outlining the 5 steps to empower women in the workplace through her acronym SPACE - left a lasting impact on all of us. Carmen's message not only inspired me but also equipped me with practical tools to create a more inclusive and empowering work environment for women.”“Women need a strong voice like hers as a force for good and a force for change in the workplace. The 5 pillars she spoke of are essential in every work environment.”“Carmen Paredes' talk made me feel even more inspired to champion the cause of supporting women's voices to be heard in the workplace.”“The number of women receiving college degrees each year has outpaced men for many years. However, the number of women who held top positions in 1,100 organizations surveyed in 2021 was 25.1%. Carmen's talk gives solid strategies to create space in an organization to empower women to have more influence and impact within an organization.”“Since a 2023 Bankrate data showed 80% of purchases and purchase influence are made by women, it just makes sense that this will positively impact an organization's bottom line!”“She provides valuable tools to recognize and prevent burnout, empowering women to maintain a healthy work-life balance.”“Carmen Paredes shows how empowering women in the workplace can lead to gender equality and improved organizational culture.”“Her personal story was both inspiring and encouraging, making me believe in the possibility of real change in the workplace.”At the event, Carmen Paredes was also honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, with an accompanying letter signed by President Joe Biden, because of her commitment to mentoring and empowering women leaders. To commemorate this incredible achievement, she was featured on a billboard in Times Square later that day.“Listening to the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit talks is essential for anyone who aspires to be part of a transformative movement. These talks offer more than inspiration; they provide actionable solutions, tested strategies, and personal stories from leaders who are making a tangible difference. They are a resource for anyone who wants to equip themselves with the knowledge and tools necessary to elevate women and girls not just to succeed but to lead and reshape the future of their fields.” said Carmen Paredes of the event and her fellow speakers.To learn more visit ExceptionalLeadershipSolutions.com/keynote-speaker and follow @iamcarmenparedes. Be sure to also connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/iamcarmenparedes

Create SPACE: 5 Steps to Transform Workplaces for Women's Empowerment | Carmen Paredes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.