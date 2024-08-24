New Haven Barracks / 3 Vehicle Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5003817

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz, Sgt. Joseph Szarejko, Sgt. Neil Carey

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 8/24/2024 1336 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 22A

TOWN: Shoreham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Orwell / Shoreham Town Line

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Yildiz Ferhat

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bomoseen, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and rear end contact damage

INJURIES: Suspected Serious Injuries

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Alexander Pulver

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rhinebeck, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Golf

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver side rear end contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A





VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Timothy Duggan

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: Tracer 900 Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front and rear side contact damage

INJURIES: Suspected Serious Injuries

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center









SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 8/24/24 at approximately 1336 hours, Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A in the vicinity of the Orwell-Shoreham Town Line in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south on VT RT 22A and for unknown reasons entered into the oncoming lane of V#2. V#1 struck the rear driver side door of V#2 causing V#2 to exit VT RT 22A and come to a position of uncontrolled rest into a ditch off the north bound lane. V#1 continued south bound in the north bound lane, subsequently striking a motorcyclist, V#3, that was traveling north behind V#2. V#3 came to a position of uncontrolled rest on the shoulder of the north bound lane. V#1 ultimately came to a position of uncontrolled rest on a lawn off the north bound lane of travel.





Op#1 was life flighted to UVM Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. Op#3 was transported via ambulance to UVM Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. Op#2 and passenger were not injured. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Addison County Sheriffs Department, The Middlebury Rescue Squad, Shoreham First Response, the Shoreham Fire Department, and Life Net of NY.





This area of VT RT 22A was closed for approximately 2.5 hours as a result of this incident. Additional information may be released at a later date as this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Gurwicz at the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.



