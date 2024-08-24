New Haven Barracks / 3 Vehicle Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5003817
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz, Sgt. Joseph Szarejko, Sgt. Neil Carey
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 8/24/2024 1336 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 22A
TOWN: Shoreham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Orwell / Shoreham Town Line
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Yildiz Ferhat
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bomoseen, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and rear end contact damage
INJURIES: Suspected Serious Injuries
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Alexander Pulver
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rhinebeck, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Golf
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver side rear end contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Timothy Duggan
AGE: 55
SEAT BELT: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha
VEHICLE MODEL: Tracer 900 Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front and rear side contact damage
INJURIES: Suspected Serious Injuries
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 8/24/24 at approximately 1336 hours, Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A in the vicinity of the Orwell-Shoreham Town Line in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south on VT RT 22A and for unknown reasons entered into the oncoming lane of V#2. V#1 struck the rear driver side door of V#2 causing V#2 to exit VT RT 22A and come to a position of uncontrolled rest into a ditch off the north bound lane. V#1 continued south bound in the north bound lane, subsequently striking a motorcyclist, V#3, that was traveling north behind V#2. V#3 came to a position of uncontrolled rest on the shoulder of the north bound lane. V#1 ultimately came to a position of uncontrolled rest on a lawn off the north bound lane of travel.
Op#1 was life flighted to UVM Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. Op#3 was transported via ambulance to UVM Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. Op#2 and passenger were not injured. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Addison County Sheriffs Department, The Middlebury Rescue Squad, Shoreham First Response, the Shoreham Fire Department, and Life Net of NY.
This area of VT RT 22A was closed for approximately 2.5 hours as a result of this incident. Additional information may be released at a later date as this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Gurwicz at the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.
