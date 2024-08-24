RE: Update No. 5: Westminster Barracks / Missing person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B1005441

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2445 Tunnel St., Whitingham, VT

MISSING PERSON: Matthew Houskeeper

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

***Update No. 5, 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug 24, 2024***

On the morning of August 24th, 2024, the Vermont State Police were notified of an object floating in the Sherman Reservoir. At approximately, 9:47 AM, the State Police located the body of a male floating in the reservoir. The body matched the description of Matthew Houskeeper who was reported missing on August 14th,2024. The body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, in Burlington, Vermont where an autopsy and formal identification will be performed.

The Vermont State Police would like to thank all the agencies that assisted in the search to include the Rowe Massachusetts Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife; New England K9 Search and Rescue; and Rescue Inc.

***Update No. 4, 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024***

During the afternoon of August 23rd, the Vermont State Police were notified that two fishermen had located a kayak that was believed to belong to Matthew Houskeeper, 59, of Bennington who was reported missing on August 14th,2024. It was learned that the kayak was located by the fishermen on the Sherman Reservoir on Thursday, August 15th. They removed the kayak from the water believing that it was abandoned property. Once they learned that the kayak was connected to Houskeeper, they provided it to law enforcement. Crews will continue a limited search of the reservoir in the coming days as the investigation continues. The Vermont State Police asks anyone who might have information regarding Houskeeper to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. People also can submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The investigation is continuing into the disappearance of Matthew Houskeeper, 59, of Bennington. Crews will continue a limited search in the coming days. The Vermont State Police asks that anyone who might have seen or found a blue and white kayak on or near the Sherman Reservoir in Whitingham call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. People also can submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Update No. 2, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024***

The search continued Sunday for Matthew Housekeeper, 59, of Bennington. He remains missing.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600; the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030; or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Update No. 1, 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024***

Search efforts continued in the vicinity of the Sherman Reservoir throughout the day Saturday, Aug. 17, for Matthew Housekeeper, 59, of Bennington, Vermont. He was not located, and crews intend to return Sunday.

Teams that participated in Saturday’s search included the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and the Underwater Recovery Team; the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife; New England K9 Search and Rescue; and Rescue Inc.

VSP continues to ask that anyone with information about Mr. Housekeeper’s whereabouts contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600; the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030; or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 10:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2024***

The Vermont State Police and the Bennington Police Department are investigating a missing-persons case involving Matthew Housekeeper, 59, of Bennington, Vermont.

Mr. Housekeeper has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday morning, Aug. 14, 2024. The Bennington Police Department initiated an investigation Thursday, Aug. 15, after he failed to show up at work and was reported missing. At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Mr. Housekeeper’s vehicle, a white 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, was located in the vicinity of 2445 Tunnel St. in Whitingham, near the Sherman Reservoir, in VSP’s coverage area. Troopers responded to process the scene and initiate a search. Mr. Housekeeper was not located before the search ended at nightfall. Crews plan to resume search efforts Saturday morning.

The Vermont State Police requests that anyone with information about Mr. Housekeeper’s disappearance contact either VSP’s Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030. Anonymous tips can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

Detective Lieutenant Michael Studin Bureau of Criminal Investigation Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster, Vermont 05346 802-722-4600 (w) 802-722-4691 (f) Michael.studin@vermont.gov

