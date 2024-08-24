Fort Towson Depot Steakhouse Celebrating Second Anniversary

Interior shot of the Fort Towson Depot Steakhouse dining room

Two years of white table cloth service and outstanding food.

We have had the awesome opportunity to serve the community and surrounding areas since August of 2022. Customers have become friends, and friends have become like family.” — Chef Judy Fuhrhop

FORT TOWSON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fort Towson Depot Steakhouse will mark the second anniversary of its opening on the weekend of August 30, 2024. The weekend will feature specially priced menu items on Friday and Saturday, as well as a fish fry brunch with all the trimmings on Sunday, September 1. Reservations are recommended for those who want to take part in the event.Chef Furhop says, “We are very excited to celebrate our second year in business! We have had the awesome opportunity to serve the community and surrounding areas since August of 2022. Customers have become friends, and friends have become like family.”The Depot Steakhouse is a unique dining establishment that combines fine dining with a rich cultural heritage. Opened by Cherokee visionary Cathie Carothers and Choctaw Chef Judy Fuhrhop, it stands out as one of the first women-owned, native-owned steakhouses in the region, reflecting a significant historical narrative tied to the Trail of Tears.Cuisine and OfferingsThe steakhouse features a menu that includes premium steaks, seafood, salads, appetizers, and desserts. It is known for its cook-to-order steaks and offers an all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch. The establishment prides itself on providing high-quality cuisine in a sophisticated setting, complete with white tablecloths and a selection of fine wines and cocktails available with dinner purchases.Atmosphere and ServiceThe interior of the Fort Towson Depot Steakhouse was designed by Cathie Carothers to create an inviting atmosphere, suitable for both casual dining and special occasions. Reviews highlight the excellent service provided by the staff, including personal interactions with the chefs, which adds to the overall dining experience. The restaurant has received positive feedback for its food quality and the pleasant dining environment.Community ImpactSince its opening, the Fort Towson Depot Steakhouse has made a notable impact on the local community by offering a fine dining option that previously required travel to larger cities like Dallas or Oklahoma City. The restaurant has been recognized for its contributions to the local economy and culture, further establishing its role as a culinary landmark in Choctaw County. The restaurant has been recognized by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma as a Chahtapreneur business. The Choctaw Nation recognizes Chahtapreneurs as vital contributors to local economies throughout the Choctaw Nation reservation. By creating jobs and providing services, these businesses play a crucial role in economic development.Learn more by visiting the website at FortTowsonDepot.com or on Facebook at Fort Towson Depot Steakhouse.Contact InformationFor those interested in making reservations, the Fort Towson Depot Steakhouse can be reached at (580) 579-8873 or at by email at forttowsondepot@gmail.com.Located at 304 N. Railroad Street, Fort Towson, Oklahoma, one block South of Highway 70, the restaurant is 38 miles from Broken Bow, Oklahoma; 44 miles from Hochatown, Oklahoma; 69 miles from Durant, Oklahoma; 41 miles from Paris, Texas; or approximately two hours North of the Dallas metroplex.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.