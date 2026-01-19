Sharla J. Frost Co-Authors Power at the Table 3 with RockStar Speaker Craig Duswalt

Sharla J. Frost, author

Sharla J. Frost and Craig Duswalt Announce New Book Partnership: Power at the Table 3: The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Gaining RockStar Status in Business

Sharla is one of those rare individuals who doesn’t just succeed in her chosen field, she defines it.” — Craig Duswalt

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning lawyer and author Sharla J. Frost and entrepreneur, speaker, and RockStar branding expert Craig Duswalt have announced a new collaborative book, Power at the Table 3: The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Gaining RockStar Status in Business. The book marks the next evolution of the successful Power at the Table series, extending its reach beyond the legal profession to entrepreneurs across industries.The new title follows Frost’s widely recognized works, Power at the Table: The Women Lawyer's Guide to Gaining Clients and Control and Power at the Table 2: The Lawyer's Guide to Gaining Clients and Control, both of which are known for their disciplined, relationship-driven approach to business development and professional autonomy. Power at the Table 3 adapts those principles for entrepreneurs seeking visibility, influence, and sustainable growth—without sacrificing authenticity or ethics.Craig Duswalt brings a distinctive perspective to the collaboration. Before becoming a sought-after business coach and keynote speaker, Duswalt worked as personal assistant to Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses, an experience that shaped his insights into performance, branding, and what it takes to stand out under pressure. He has since translated those lessons into entrepreneurial training programs focused on leadership, mindset, and market presence.Frost is an award-winning trial lawyer, nationally recognized author, and professional speaker. Through the Power at the Table series, she has built a reputation for articulating how professionals and entrepreneurs can claim authority in their work, develop clients intentionally, and align business growth with personal values. Her work bridges strategy, ethics, and long-term influence.Power at the Table 3 will be officially launched with a book signing during RockStar IMPACT 2026, taking place March 4–6, 2026, in Westlake Village, California. The event, hosted by Duswalt, draws entrepreneurs, executives, and creatives from across the country for three days of immersive business and leadership programming. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet both authors and receive signed copies at the seminar.Additional details regarding pre-orders and event-specific programming tied to the book launch will be announced closer to the event.Media Contact:Craig DuswaltCraig@RockStarMarketingSpeaker.com661-904-7273RockStarKeynoteSpeakers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.