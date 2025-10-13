Sharla J. Frost, author of Frogville: Quest for the Lost Boys

Frogville, Oklahoma native Sharla J. Frost Announces the Launch of the Final Installment in the Beloved Frogville: Quest Series.

An inspiring journey for children and parents alike, creating joy, connection, and wonder” — Dr. John Gray, Author of Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAcclaimed author, attorney, and speaker Sharla J. Frost is proud to announce the forthcoming release of Frogville : Quest for the Lost Boys, the highly anticipated seventh and final installment in her celebrated Frogville: Quest children’s fantasy series.The Frogville: Quest saga began with Frogville: Quest of a Frog and has since evolved into a rich, multi-volume adventure exploring courage, friendship, and the triumph of good over adversity. The fourth book, Frogville: Quest for a Sword, marked a turning point in the series, deepening its mythicthemes and expanding its magical world. Now, with Quest for the Lost Boys, Frost brings her readers to the story’s moving conclusion, one where destiny, faith, and redemption intertwine.This new release follows the recent success of Frost’s business book, Power at the Table²: The Lawyers’ Guide to Gaining Clients and Control, which has been widely praised for its practical insights and empowering message for professionals in law and business.“Frogville has always been about believing in something greater than yourself,” said Frost. “In Quest for the Lost Boys, I wanted to close the circle—to remind readers that hope, compassion, and courage are the real magic in life.”As part of her national promotional tour, Frost will appear at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles for a special event in partnership with The L.A. Tribune, where she will discuss the Frogville: Quest series, her creative process, and the intersection of storytelling, leadership, and personal growth.Known for her dynamic speaking style and thoughtful reflections, Frost will share how her dual careers as a trial lawyer and storyteller both center on the power of narrative—whether in the courtroom or on the page.About Sharla J. FrostSharla J. Frost, J.D. is a nationally recognized trial lawyer, author, and speaker. She is the creator of the Frogville: Quest series for young readers and the author of Power at the Table²: The Lawyers’ Guide to Gaining Clients and Control. Through her writing and speaking, Frost champions empowerment, resilience, and self-determination. She divides her time between Texas and Oklahoma, drawing inspiration from her deep roots along the Red River.About the BookFrogville: Quest for the Lost BoysAuthor: Sharla J. Frost Publisher: CSI Publishing Release Date: Fall 2025Available in paperback, eBook, and hardcover formats through Amazon and major booksellers.For interviews, speaking engagements, or review copies, please contact:CSI Publishing | Media Relations info@sharlafrost.com www.sharlafrost.com

