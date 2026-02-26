Sharla J. Frost to Headline RockStar IMPACT 2026 with 'Even Cowgirls Get the Clients'

Book Cover for Power at the Table 3 Speaker Sharla J. Frost

Trial lawyer and author Sharla J. Frost headlines RockStar IMPACT 2026 and launches Power at the Table 3 with Craig Duswalt.

Sharla’s framework is practical, structured, and actionable. It gives professionals a system for building real authority — not just attention.” — Craig Duswalt

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trial lawyer, author, and business strategist Sharla J. Frost will headline RockStar IMPACT 2026, hosted by entrepreneur and marketing strategist Craig Duswalt, March 4–6, 2026, in Westlake Village, California. Frost’s featured keynote, “Even Cowgirls Get the Clients,” delivers a disciplined, results-driven framework for entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to increase visibility, authority, and revenue in competitive markets.The keynote is grounded in Frost’s Power at the Table book series, a structured methodology originally developed for lawyers and now expanded to serve entrepreneurs across industries. Her approach reframes client acquisition as a deliberate and repeatable process — one that prioritizes strategic positioning, relationship capital, and measurable follow-through rather than passive networking or transactional selling.“Even Cowgirls Get the Clients” calls on Frost's Frogville , Oklahoma ranch roots and uses the metaphor of the American West to illustrate a central business principle: independence does not eliminate the need for strategy. Entrepreneurs, like pioneers, must choose their terrain wisely, build durable alliances, and claim their position with clarity and confidence. Frost’s presentation moves beyond inspiration to implementation, equipping attendees with tactical guidance on establishing professional presence in high-value rooms; identifying and securing proximity to decision-makers; building proof of performance through results and reputation; and, converting conversations into long-term client relationships.Frost’s keynote will emphasize the distinction between visibility and value. While many professionals pursue exposure through social media or public appearances, Frost argues that durable success depends on creating strategic leverage, placing oneself at the tables where decisions are made and value is exchanged.Her methodology emphasizes intentional network cultivation rather than indiscriminate outreach; authority-building through published thought leadership; alignment between personal brand and commercial objective; and long-term client stewardship grounded in trust and performanceFrost’s appearance at RockStar IMPACT 2026 coincides with the national launch of Power at the Table 3: The Entrepreneur’s Guide to RockStar Status in Your Industry, co-authored with Duswalt. The book marks a significant evolution of the series, expanding its focus from legal practice development to a broader entrepreneurial audience.The first installment of the series addressed client control and business generation for women lawyers. The second broadened the framework to lawyers generally. This third volume applies the same disciplined structure to entrepreneurs, consultants, speakers, and business owners who seek industry leadership rather than incremental growth.The book outlines a comprehensive model for brand elevation, market authority, and revenue expansion. It integrates Frost’s decades of experience in high-stakes litigation and client development with Duswalt’s performance-based marketing philosophy, a perspective shaped by his career as a business coach and his earlier tenure working alongside Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses during the band’s global tours. That unique background informs Duswalt’s central thesis: business success requires stage presence, preparation, and the confidence to perform at a high level under pressure.“RockStar IMPACT brings together entrepreneurs who are serious about growth,” Duswalt said. “Sharla’s framework is practical, structured, and actionable. It gives professionals a system for building real authority — not just attention.”The conference, now a flagship event for RockStar Marketing, convenes speakers, founders, consultants, and executives for three days of strategy-intensive programming. Sessions emphasize measurable outcomes: client acquisition systems, authority positioning, revenue modeling, and scalable visibility strategies.In addition to her work as an author and speaker, Frost is an award-winning trial lawyer whose practice has involved complex, high-exposure litigation across the United States. Her experience in high-stakes environments informs her approach to business development: preparation, clarity of message, and disciplined execution remain central.The official launch of Power at the Table 3 will occur during the conference, accompanied by a live book signing and media availability. Advance copies will be available to attendees, with national distribution to follow through major retail channels.The collaboration between Frost and Duswalt represents a strategic convergence of legal precision and performance-driven marketing. Together, they present a model for entrepreneurs who seek not merely participation in their industries but recognized leadership.“Entrepreneurs who understand how to position themselves at the right tables — and build their own when necessary — control their future,” Frost said. “RockStar IMPACT is an environment where serious professionals refine that positioning.”Media interviews with Sharla J. Frost and Craig Duswalt may be scheduled during the conference dates. Press credentials and advance review copies of Power at the Table 3 are available upon request.Media Contact:Public Relations TeamSharla J. FrostCraig@RockStarMarketingSpeaker.com661-904-7273About Sharla J. FrostSharla J. Frost is a nationally recognized trial lawyer, author, and keynote speaker. She is the creator of the Power at the Table series, a business development framework focused on client acquisition, authority positioning, and long-term professional growth for lawyers and entrepreneurs.About Craig DuswaltCraig Duswalt is a business strategist, speaker, and founder of RockStar Marketing. As host of RockStar IMPACT, he trains entrepreneurs to elevate brand visibility, authority, and revenue through performance-based business principles.

