Baltimore Co. Man Charged With Attempted Murder Following Highway Shooting

August 24, 2024

(Towson, MD) – A Baltimore County man is facing attempted murder charges following a highway shooting in Howard County.

The accused is identified as Quwan Gordon, 48, of Owings Mills, Maryland. Gordon is currently charged with attempted murder, use of a gun in the commission of a felony, and other related offenses. Gordon was arrested on the morning of August 13, 2024 at his Baltimore County residence on related gun and drug charges without incident.

On Monday, August 12, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Maryland State Troopers from Waterloo Barrack responded to a reported shooting on I-95 in Howard County. The victims told police they were shot at during a “road rage” dispute with another motorist driving a white Volkswagen.

Troopers on scene observed the victim’s vehicle to have been shot through the passenger compartment. The Maryland State Police Crime Scene Unit processed the victim’s vehicle for evidence and subsequently recovered projectiles. The victims were uninjured during the incident.

State Police investigators were able to identify and locate the white Volkswagen and the driver, later identified as Gordon. Search warrants were served at Gordon’s Owings Mills address and on the vehicle, resulting in the seizure of felony amounts of suspected MDMA, fentanyl, and a loaded handgun. Gordon is prohibited from possessing firearms based on prior felony convictions. Gordon was charged initially with gun and drug violations.

Further investigation led by criminal investigators from the Maryland State Police uncovered evidence linking Gordon to the highway shooting on August 12 in Howard County. After consultation with the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, Gordon was charged yesterday with attempted murder and related offenses. Gordon is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Motorists are urged to prioritize highway safety: avoid impaired, aggressive and distracted driving, while obeying the speed limit to prevent injuries and fatalities on our roadways.

Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887.

