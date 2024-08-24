24 August 2024

Current issues of Turkmen-Tajik relations discussed

On 24 August 2024, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmet Gurbanov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin in the framework of the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the parties noted with content the high level of development of bilateral ties on the basis of friendly and trustful political dialogue at the highest level.

The sides assessed the current condition of trade-economic ties, discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the sphere of transport, energy, ecology and others.

Special emphasis was placed on cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. The parties discussed in detail the preparations to the opening of the secondary school named after Magtymguly in Dusti district of the Khatlon province of the Republic of Tajikistan, envisioned to become a symbol of friendship and brotherhood of the two countries and peoples.

It should be noted that the official foundation laying ceremony of the school took place in the framework of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tajikistan in May last year, with the participation of the Heads of the two States.