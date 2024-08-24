Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,537 in the last 365 days.

St Albans / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A2005942

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 23rd, 2024, at approximately 2320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Poor Farm Rd, Alburg VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Katie Wright

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, MA

 

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 23, 2023, at approximately 2320 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an ongoing domestic assault situation. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Wright had committed the offense of Domestic Assault by causing bodily injury to a family or household member. Wright was ultimately arrested and released on conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Grand Isle Criminal Division on Monday August 26, 2024 at 1300 hours.

 

 

Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Albans / Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more