St Albans / Domestic Assault

CASE#: 24A2005942

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 23rd, 2024, at approximately 2320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Poor Farm Rd, Alburg VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Katie Wright

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, MA

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 23, 2023, at approximately 2320 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an ongoing domestic assault situation. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Wright had committed the offense of Domestic Assault by causing bodily injury to a family or household member. Wright was ultimately arrested and released on conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Grand Isle Criminal Division on Monday August 26, 2024 at 1300 hours.

