St Albans / Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2005942
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 23rd, 2024, at approximately 2320 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Poor Farm Rd, Alburg VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Katie Wright
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, MA
VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 23, 2023, at approximately 2320 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an ongoing domestic assault situation. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Wright had committed the offense of Domestic Assault by causing bodily injury to a family or household member. Wright was ultimately arrested and released on conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Grand Isle Criminal Division on Monday August 26, 2024 at 1300 hours.
Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993
