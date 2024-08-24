Long Xi by Chushan Design Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Long Xi

Chushan Design's innovative incense stick packaging, Long Xi, receives prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Packaging Design category.

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Chushan Design 's Long Xi as the Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Long Xi, an incense stick packaging that seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.The A' Packaging Design Award is highly relevant to the packaging industry, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance industry standards. Long Xi's recognition demonstrates its significance not only to Chushan Design but also to potential customers seeking innovative and culturally rich packaging solutions. The award serves as a testament to the design's practical benefits, utility, and overall impact on the industry.Long Xi stands out in the market through its unique fusion of materials and cultural elements. The packaging cleverly combines aluminum-coated bags with wooden boxes, creating a distinctive cross-material visual that enhances the product's appeal. The wooden box incorporates a sliding structure and multi-layered stickers, replacing conventional plastic seals while harmoniously blending ceremony and practicality. The design draws inspiration from ancient Chinese bronze artifacts, integrating exquisite patterns and transforming them into a contemporary aesthetic that resonates with modern users.This recognition by the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a motivation for Chushan Design to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The award inspires the team to further explore innovative solutions that bridge the gap between tradition and contemporary taste, fostering a deeper connection with cultural heritage while meeting the practical needs of modern consumers. Long Xi's success sets a new benchmark for the brand and encourages future projects to strive for excellence and cultural relevance.Long Xi was designed by the talented team at Chushan Design, including Yin Peng, Li Linlin, and Menghao Zeng. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in bringing this award-winning packaging to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shenzhen Chushan Design Culture Group Co., Ltd.Chushan Design, a full-stack brand strategy service provider, is one of China's most professional brand innovation agencies. Utilizing Stanford University's Design Thinking, Chushan Design assists enterprises in achieving growth in both brand and product capabilities. Their main services encompass the entire chain, including directional insights, user empathy research, product/brand design definition, collective intelligence creativity, and implementation of product development.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award criteria include innovation, sustainability, efficiency, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, safety measures, cultural relevance, and technical excellence. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that highlights the designer's expertise and the design's positive impact on the packaging industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The award aims to showcase creativity, inspire future trends, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. By participating, entrants gain global recognition and increased status within the competitive field. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating the development of superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesignawards.net

