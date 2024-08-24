Turning Luck by Wong Li Tong Wins Silver in A' Toy, Game and Hobby Products Design Awards

Turning Luck

Wong Li Tong's innovative DIY wooden automaton toy, Turning Luck, receives prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Toy, Game and Hobby Products Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of toy design, has announced Wong Li Tong 's innovative work, "Turning Luck," as the Silver Winner in the Toy, Game and Hobby Products Design category. This highly prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Turning Luck within the toy industry, celebrating its outstanding design and contribution to advancing industry standards.Turning Luck's recognition with the A' Toy, Game and Hobby Products Design Award is not only a testament to the design's excellence but also its relevance to the industry and potential customers. The innovative DIY wooden automaton toy aligns with current trends in the toy market, offering a unique blend of cultural education, mechanical interaction, and hands-on assembly. This award serves as a benchmark for the toy industry, showcasing the practical benefits of Turning Luck's design for users, manufacturers, and designers alike.Turning Luck stands out in the market through its innovative integration of global lucky charms with dynamic mechanical movements. The design features ten renowned symbols of good fortune from diverse cultures, such as the Maneki-neko and dreamcatchers, each brought to life through vibrant colors, intricate illustrations, and engaging automaton mechanisms. This unique combination fosters a sense of cultural discovery and positive energy, while the all-in-one design minimizes waste by eliminating external packaging, contributing to a more sustainable user experience.The Silver A' Design Award for Turning Luck serves as a motivating force for Wong Li Tong and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of toy design. This recognition not only validates the innovative approach taken with Turning Luck but also inspires future projects that prioritize cultural education, mechanical interaction, and sustainable design practices. As Turning Luck sets a new standard for DIY toy design, it has the potential to influence industry trends and encourage further exploration in these areas.Turning Luck was brought to life by a talented team of designers and marketers. The project members include Illustration Designer Lau Yoong Guann, who created the vibrant and intricate artwork; Visual Designer Ng Kok Kiang, responsible for the overall aesthetic appeal; Promotional Marketer Wong Li Tong, who developed the brand's story and philosophy; and Model Designer Lim Chiew Hong, who engineered the dynamic mechanical movements. Together, their diverse skills and expertise contributed to the success of Turning Luck.Interested parties may learn more about Turning Luck and its innovative design at the following URL:About Department of Visual Communication DesignEstablished in 1991, the Department of Visual Communication Design focusses on a technical and vocational education tract. It is home to students who utilize their capacities in 5-senses design, brand image development, and culturally-relevant value-added design to create memorable experiences. The department emphasizes the integration of theory and practice, technology and humanities, and local and global perspectives in preparing students for their careers and advanced studies.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of toy design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, toy industry experts, journalists, and academics. Evaluation criteria include innovation, user engagement, safety, educational value, aesthetics, durability, playability, cultural relevance, sustainability, inclusivity, age appropriateness, market potential, creativity, functionality, emotional connection, social impact, and packaging design. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of outstanding expertise, talent, and insight in the field of toy design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Its mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world. The A' Toy, Game and Hobby Products Design Award celebrates innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, influential brands, and leading manufacturers who demonstrate remarkable creativity and design capabilities. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants gain global recognition, showcase their excellence, and contribute to inspiring future trends in the toy industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.