Pepsi Big Football Event LTO by PepsiCo Design and Innovation Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Pepsi Big Football Event LTO

PepsiCo Design and Innovation's Pepsi Big Football Event LTO Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PepsiCo Design and Innovation 's "Pepsi Big Football Event LTO" has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This highly respected recognition from the A' Design Awards, one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, underscores the exceptional quality and innovation of the Pepsi Big Football Event LTO packaging design within the competitive field of packaging design.The Pepsi Big Football Event LTO packaging design resonates with football fans worldwide, capturing the excitement and passion surrounding the landmark event hosted in Qatar. By featuring the intense joy of fans from various nationalities, the design taps into the universal appeal of football and the shared experience of supporting one's team. This approach aligns with the growing trend of creating packaging that emotionally connects with consumers and celebrates cultural moments.The award-winning design showcases PepsiCo Design and Innovation's creativity and skill in crafting a limited-time offer that stands out on the shelves. The use of paint filters on photographs of real fans adds an artistic flair while nodding to the tradition of face-painting during matches. This unique visual treatment, combined with the vibrant Pepsi branding, creates a packaging design that is both eye-catching and memorable.Receiving the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire the team to continue exploring innovative ways to engage consumers and elevate the brand experience. As the packaging industry continues to evolve, the Pepsi Big Football Event LTO sets a high standard for designs that effectively merge creativity, cultural relevance, and brand identity.Interested parties may learn more about the Pepsi Big Football Event LTO and its designers at:About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of packaging design. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically impressive creations. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, showcase technical prowess, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovation, sustainability, efficiency, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity, market competitiveness, safety, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. The award attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. By showcasing their creativity and expertise, entrants have the opportunity to gain global recognition and be celebrated for their contributions to advancing the packaging industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an esteemed juried design competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jurors evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria to identify the most groundbreaking and impactful designs. By recognizing and promoting these superior products and projects, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive positive change in the world through the power of exceptional design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own innovative projects, visit https://packagingdesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

