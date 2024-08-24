Submit Release
Tolentino: Carlos Yulo's discipline should be emulated by the youth, aspiring athletes

August 23, 2024

Brand new SUV awarded to Yulo in Cavite
Blessings continue to pour in for Paris Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo.

A brand new sports utility vehicle (SUV) was awarded to Yulo in simple ceremonies held in General Mariano Alvarez (GMA), Cavite on Thursday afternoon (August 22).

It was Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino who facilitated the handing of the reward for the Filipino gymnast in recognition of his remarkable feat.

"I informed Carlos about this back in Paris, and now it has been realized," said Tolentino, who went to the Paris Olympics to personally congratulate and support Yulo and members of the Philippine team.

The lawmaker then praised Yulo for his discipline, which he said "should be emulated by the youth and aspiring athletes" - including those competing in the ongoing national finals of the of the Philippine ROTC (Reserved Officers' Training Corps) Games in Cavite.

"Senator Tolentino promised this even long before...that I will receive a vehicle when I get home," shared Yulo, who was accompanied to the event by his long-time mentor, Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) President Cynthia Carrion.

Yulo thanked the donors and the audience, as he promised to train hard and perform even better in future competitions. He also asked the public to continue to follow and support Filipino athletes.

In his speech, United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) Chair Rommel Sytin remarked that Carlos' story proves that "with hard work and perseverance, Filipinos can achieve greatness, even in the global stage."

Sytin personally handed Yulo the key to a brand new Chery Tiggo 7 PRO as the highlight of the program, while the audience applauded.

For his part, Representative Roy Loyola conveyed on behalf of Caviteños from the fifth district their admiration and gratitude to Yulo for bringing honor to the country.

GMA Mayor Maricel Echevarria Torres, Vice Mayor Percival Cabuhat, and personnel from the local government also attended the event.

