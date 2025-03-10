PHILIPPINES, March 10 - Press Release

March 10, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON WATER MANAGEMENT PLAN AMID WARMER WEATHER CONDITIONS The government, through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, and water concessionaires, must act swiftly to implement water conservation measures and ensure a stable supply. Continuous monitoring of water reserves and transparency in management are crucial. Likewise, the Department of Agriculture must adopt conservation strategies to sustain irrigation, protect food production, and promote climate-resilient farming. The right to clean and reliable water is fundamental, and it is the government's responsibility to ensure a steady supply for every household, business, and essential facility. Sa patuloy na pagtaas ng demand sa tubig ngayong tag-init, mas lalong kailangang magtipid at maging masinop sa paggamit ng tubig upang maiwasan ang kakulangan sa suplay. Bawat patak ay mahalaga—gamitin nang wasto, huwag aksayahin.

