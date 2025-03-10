Submit Release
Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s claims that Ph actions in South China Sea are mere theater staged

PHILIPPINES, March 10 - Press Release
March 10, 2025

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER WANG YI'S CLAIMS THAT PH ACTIONS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA ARE MERE THEATER STAGED

No amount of squid tactics can conceal the fact that China has been, and continuous to be, engaged in a pattern of illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive behavior at sea - and, most recently, even in the airspace of the Philippines.

We cannot turn a blind eye on China's escalating coercive tactics against our maritime scientists and personnel, as well as their illegal presence in our territorial waters. They have repeatedly violated, and continue to violate, international and domestic laws, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

The statements made by the Chinese foreign minister are yet another blatant attempt to undermine our country's legitimate concerns and distract the public from their persistent illegal incursions and provocations.

We call on the international community to denounce this baseless assertion and support the Philippines in defending regional peace, stability, and the rule of law. Our sovereignty is not a performance, and our resolve is not an act.

