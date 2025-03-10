PHILIPPINES, March 10 - Press Release

March 10, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE HIRING OF NON-TEACHING STAFF The Department of Education's renewal and hiring of more than 7,000 administrative support staff under contract of service will help decongest our teachers' workload, which will increase their focus on teaching. Based on the findings of the Second Congressional Commission on Education, public school teachers are burdened with more than 50 non-teaching and ancillary tasks. Kung may sapat na kawani para sa mga gawaing ito, mas matututukan ng ating mga guro ang pinakamahalaga - siguraduhin na ang bawat mag-aaral ay natututo, sumusulong, at nagtatagumpay. However, we still have a long way to go to ensure that all our public schools have enough non-teaching staff. That's why in the Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493), which I filed, I proposed to institutionalize the policy that will prohibit the assignment of non-teaching tasks to teachers. The proposed measure also mandates the Department of Education to fill all non-teaching positions. Ang pag-angat ng edukasyon ay nagsisimula sa pag-aalaga sa ating mga guro.

