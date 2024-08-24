Alternating Lane Closures on Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, Beginning Sunday, August 25, 2024
BURLINGTON, WV – The right lane will be closed on southbound Interstate 81, at milepost 18.11, in Berkeley County, beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2024, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2024, to allow for the bridge repairs. The center lane will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
