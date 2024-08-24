Submit Release
Dumpling Run Road, in Hardy County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, August 26, 2024

BURLINGTON, WV – Dumpling Run Road, County Route 7/1, will be closed at the bridge crossing Dumpling Run, in Hardy County, from 7 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2024, through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, to perform bypass removal and bridge completion. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

