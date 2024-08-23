Dr. Jiyoung Jung Speaks at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations Dr. Jiyoung Jung receives the President’s Volunteer Service Award Dr. Jiyoung Jung - featured on Times Square billboard

Founder of Central Park Dental, Dr. Jiyoung Jung was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Central Park Dental and award-winning dentist and educator, Dr. Jiyoung Jung was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.This transformational event, which took place on Wednesday, July 31 at the United Nations Plaza in New York City, aligns with Sustainable Developmental Goal #5: "to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls."The event featured 14 diverse women who spoke about issues women and girls face all over the world and solutions for their empowerment. As a special guest, Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor at the UN News, shared his own story and solutions to empower women and girls globally.Dr. Jiyoung Jung has been named Best Dentist by D Magazine in Dallas several years in a row and has been featured on national and international media, and stages such as TEDx , sharing her powerful insights and breakthrough discoveries about dentistry. At the summit, Dr. Jung, a first-generation immigrant from South Korea, wife, mother, and grandmother, shared a more personal story that truly resonated with the audience.“My talk helps anyone who has a scar physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. I hope they understand that they have the power to rewrite the story that serves them. It is just like a power switch in their hand,” she shared.“I know my story can reach every human being and my solution is simple. In writing this story I experienced so much gratitude and I have grown during my writing,” she continued.Her talk, titled “3 Reasons to Celebrate Your Scars and Live the Best Version of Yourself,” was crafted using the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling.“This format makes people connected, so the audience can have a journey together instead of passively listening. I can easily implement it into any writing or speaking,” Dr. Jung assured.“Her coaching is all about how we can impact the audience in a practical way, while letting the speaker be true to themselves. I never thought I would share my scar story with anyone. No one knows about it, but Elayna valued my story and helped to impact others. She is the master,” she said of the creator, Dr. Elayna Fernández.Attendees, who came from several countries (such as Nigeria, Ghana, England, Panama, and Canada), and multiple cities across the United States, shared how Dr. Jiyoung Jung’s talk inspired them:“What a cheerful and inspiring speech! I am ready to redefine my scars as the gift of my life.”“A Mental Health Foundation survey found that 79% of adults feel either shame, down, or disgusted by their appearance! Dr. Jung’s message is a testimonial to how others' view of our appearance doesn't have to be our reality.”“I feel so humbly grateful for her willingness to work through her pain and suffering to inspire and help others like me to face their scars and live the best version of ourselves!”“Dr Jung tells a powerful story of how she turned her trauma into a positive asset. Inspiring!”“Dr Jung’s speech made me feel emotional about my own scars and how they’ve affected my life. Her message is so empowering.”“Dr. Jiyoung Jung's speech was truly inspiring. Her words resonated with me deeply. Her passion and authenticity left a lasting impact on me.”“Dr. Jung's talk made me feel deep empathy and compassion for burn victims and also for people whose families don't encourage them despite what others see as their faults.”“Dr. Jiyoung Jung's talk was incredibly inspiring and made me reflect on the scars—both visible and hidden—of my own body and heart. Dr. Jung is a truly motivational speaker, and her deeply moving talk left a lasting impact on me.”“A powerful, thought-provoking, and inspiring message that our culture needs now more than ever as we learn to embrace our scars and see them as a gift.”“Dr. Jung addresses the universal experience of pain and healing and offers a path to self-acceptance and resilience.”Dr. Jung is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, the Texas Academy of General Dentistry, the Dallas Academy of General Dentistry, and The American Academy for Oral and Systemic Health. She’s been awarded her Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry (FAGD), a distinction only 6% of all dentists have achieved.After speaking at the summit, Dr. Jung was also honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, with an accompanying letter signed by President Joe Biden, because of her commitment to serving her community, through her goal of providing patient-centered, comprehensive care. To commemorate this incredible achievement, she was featured on a billboard in Times Square later that day.“Anyone can relate to these stories and learn tools they can implement in their lives. If you have a problem, we have a solution,” said Dr. Jiyoung Jung about the fellow speakers featured at the event.To learn more, visit centralparkdental.net and follow @doctorjjung. Be sure to connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/doctorjjung

