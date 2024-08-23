Friends With Paws welcomes newest therapy dog to Gilmer County Elementary School

The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. As of today, a total of 36 Friends With Paws therapy dogs, including Boaz, have been placed throughout the state. Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances. Following today’s assembly, students and staff had the chance to greet Boaz. “Gilmer County Elementary School's mission is to meet the needs of the whole child,” Principal of Gilmer County Elementary Tyson Price said. “With this initiative, we will be better equipped to meet the emotional needs of our students by implementing Bo the therapy dog as a support. We are honored and appreciated to bring Bo to our school, and look forward to experiencing the positive impact he will have on our students.”

