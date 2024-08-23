Gov. Justice extends State of Emergency for all 55 counties due to drought conditions

Gov. Justice also reminds agencies to utilize the Emergency Drought Relief Reimbursement Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to those helping secure and distribute irrigation and livestock water supplies in counties experiencing severe or extreme drought conditions. “This drought continues to plague our farmers, so we’re extending our State of Emergency to help get water to those who are in desperate need,” Gov. Justice said. “Our farmers are truly the backbone of our state, and we understand the level of stress they’re experiencing because of these extreme conditions. We will not watch our hardworking farmers suffer because of uncontrollable factors. What we can control, however, is making sure they have the resources to get through this tough time. Our public agencies are working hard to deliver water, as needed. Our Emergency Management Division and the Department of Agriculture are working hard to secure disaster assistance. We are all pulling the rope together to get through this time. I promise, we will get through it together.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.