Gov. Justice, WV DCR celebrate hiring milestones with 52 additional graduates

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) announced a major achievement for West Virginia correctional facilities with the graduation of 52 new officers and staff today. This year, WV DCR has welcomed a total of 429 graduates into its ranks, nearly equaling the total amount in 2023, when 483 officers and staff graduated from the Division of Corrections Training Academy. Recruiting efforts, including increased pay scales for correctional officers, continue to pay dividends as staff vacancies continue to decrease in facilities statewide. Most notably, 19 facilities are currently at a vacancy rate of 10% or below for Correctional Officers. "I couldn't be happier for the 429 folks who’ve graduated from the training academy this year,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s truly amazing to see so many West Virginians stepping up to serve in these important roles. By improving pay and benefits, we’re not just filling positions, we’re bringing in talented and dedicated individuals who are passionate about making a difference. This graduation is a shining example of what we can achieve when we pull the rope together, and I'm committed to supporting our correctional officers as they build brighter futures for themselves and our communities. I cannot understate the importance of this transformation. People are very proud to be a correctional officer in West Virginia.” The rigorous West Virginia Corrections Academy program equips graduates with a comprehensive curriculum, encompassing vital subjects such as Correctional Documentation, the Prison Rape Elimination Act, Emergency Procedures, Interpersonal Communication Skills, Suicide Prevention, Autism Awareness, Trauma-Informed Correctional Care, Scenario-Based Training and various other pertinent classes. "We are incredibly excited to welcome our new recruits to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation," WV DCR Commissioner William Marshall said. "Their commitment to public service and their eagerness to make a positive impact in our communities are truly inspiring. We are confident that they will carry forward our mission with integrity, professionalism and dedication. The future of our organization is bright with these outstanding individuals joining our ranks." The WV DCR oversees West Virginia's 11 prisons, 10 regional jails, 10 juvenile centers, 13 Parole Services Offices, 22 Youth Reporting Centers and three work-release sites. For more information about employment opportunities with the WV DCR, go to dcr.wv.gov/careers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.