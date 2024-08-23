COMMISSIONER MILLER PROUDLY ANNOUNCES THE 2024 RELEASE OF GO TEXAN MAGAZINE

Annual magazine, in collaboration with Farm Flavor Media, celebrates the power and pride of Texas Agriculture



AUSTIN—Today, Commissioner Sid Miller proudly announced the release of the 2024 edition of GO TEXAN magazine, produced in collaboration with Farm Flavor Media. This annual publication truly celebrates Texas agriculture from A to Z, featuring stunning photography and engaging stories highlighting the people, places, and products that make the Lone Star State a powerhouse in agriculture. From the hardworking farmers and ranchers to the unique products that define our state, the 2024 edition captures what makes Texas an agricultural leader.

"Working with Farm Flavor Media on the GO TEXAN magazine allows us to showcase the best of Texas agriculture in a way that resonates with everyone,” Commissioner Miller said. “As you flip through the pages of the latest edition, you’ll see the heart and soul of Texas—our farms, food, and forests. This wonderful partnership with Farm Flavor brings to life stories of agritourism, agribusiness, crops, and local food, giving readers a true taste of what makes Texas agriculture the backbone of America.”

Highlights from the 2024 GO TEXAN magazine include:

"History, Heritage, Home" – Discover how Texas family farms thrive across generations, balancing tradition with innovation.

– Discover how Texas family farms thrive across generations, balancing tradition with innovation. "Texas Made, Texas Proud" – Celebrate 25 years of the Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program, which champions independent Texas businesses.

– Celebrate 25 years of the Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program, which champions independent Texas businesses. "All's Fair" – Explore the iconic State Fair of Texas and its role in promoting Texas agriculture to millions.

– Explore the iconic State Fair of Texas and its role in promoting Texas agriculture to millions. "Farm to Tray" – Learn how the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Farm Fresh Initiative brings locally grown products into school cafeterias, supporting Texas farmers and promoting healthy eating.

"Farm Flavor Media is honored to partner with the Texas Department of Agriculture to tell the vibrant and varied stories of Texas agriculture. Our passion is educating consumers and stakeholders about the exceptional people who produce their food, fiber and fuel, and GO TEXAN magazine highlights the many compelling ways that agriculture connects us all," Farm Flavor Media Senior Editor Hannah Hill said.

The year’s edition was produced in cooperation with Farm Flavor Media and with the support of various agricultural and rural advocacy organizations, businesses, and associations, including the Texas FFA Association, Agworkers Insurance, Texas Electric Cooperatives, and Tarleton State University. This enabled the magazine to be published without the use of public funds.

The 2024 GO TEXAN magazine is now available online here.

For more information on the GO TEXAN program and other Texas Department of Agriculture initiatives, visit Texasagriculture.gov.

