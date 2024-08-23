Attorney General Jackley Demands Answers from Online Retailer Temu about Alleged Connections with China

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Aug. 23, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is among 21 Attorneys General demanding answers from online retailer Temu regarding its alleged ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), data collection and sharing practices, and possible violations of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

The Attorneys General sent a letter to the president of Temu and the CEO of PPD Holdings Inc., Temu’s parent company, asking for answers to several questions within 30 days. The questions cover issues such as whether the Temu or PPD Holdings, Inc. collects and sells U.S. consumer data; whether former Chinse Communist Party members who are reported to be on the executive leadership team have access to U.S. consumer data; and, whether Temu can certify the products sold on their platform are not produced by slave labor.

“There has been concerns expressed about possible ties Temu may have to the Chinese Communist Party, and whether the company has failed to comply with American laws prohibiting the use of forced labor,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We need better answers from the company than Congress has received in the past.”

Other Attorneys General signing the letter are from Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The letter can be read here:

-30-