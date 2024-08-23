MDC announces fish salvage order for North County Park Lake in Cape Girardeau County

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has authorized an Emergency Fish Salvage Order for North County Park Lake in Cape Girardeau County Park. The order is in effect now through Sept. 30.

The Emergency Fish Salvage Order will enable anglers to remove as many fish as possible to minimize waste. MDC is enacting the order due to the lake developing a major leak on the north side causing the water depth to drop substantially.

During the order, anglers may take all species of fish from the lake (excluding endangered species listed in 3 CSR 10-4.111 of the Wildlife Code of Missouri).

In addition to fishing methods already authorized for the lake, the order enables anglers to take fish by the following methods during hours when North County Park Lake in Cape Girardeau County is open for public use and fishing: gig, snagging, grabbing, dip net, throw net, seine, and by hand.

These temporary parameters will allow for utilization of the existing fish community prior to a fish kill occurring due to a shallow lake and lack of oxygen. These parameters apply only to North County Park Lake in Cape Girardeau County. All other permit, season, and limit requirements will remain in effect.

Anglers between the ages of 16 and 65 must still hold a valid Missouri Fishing Permit to fish at the lake.

Cape Girardeau County North Park Lake is approximately 8.1 acres and is owned by Cape Girardeau County. The fishery is managed by MDC through the Community Assistance Program (CAP).

Area hours: Sunday - Saturday, 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Directions: Traveling south on I55 to Cape Girardeau take exit 99 for US 61/MO34/I55 business loop towards Cape Girardeau/Jackson. Use any lane to take the ramp to Cape Girardeau, Merge onto I55L/US-61 N. Turn left onto North County Road.