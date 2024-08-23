Construction work at Runge Conservation Nature Center set to begin in late August

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be replacing windows and siding at Runge Conservation Nature Center. The work is expected to begin during the last week of August and continue until mid-April.

These repairs and improvements will improve the building’s energy efficiency and make it more weather and critter resistant. During the construction, fencing, equipment, and construction crews may be present during the nature center’s open hours. Runge Conservation Nature Center will still operate at normal capacity during this time.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.