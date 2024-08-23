2024-25 Sandhill Crane and New Bobwhite Quota Hunt Application Period September 4-25

NASHVILLE --- The application period for both the 2024-25 Sandhill Crane quota hunt and the 2024-25 Bobwhite Quail quota hunt will be held Sept. 4-25.

Additional information can be found on the quota hunt instruction sheets available online at Quota Hunts (tn.gov). Quota hunt applications can be made online at www.quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com or in person at any TWRA license agent or TWRA regional office. No mailed applications will be accepted.

SANDHILL CRANE QUOTA HUNT:

Applicants may create or join a party (five maximum), apply alone, or submit a point only application. A party must be established by a party leader who will create the party. A party number will be assigned to the leader after the application has been submitted to the system and is printed on the receipt. The leader notifies the person(s) wishing to join the party of the party number. The members will choose “join a party” on their leader’s party number on their application. The party number is what links applications together.

Point only applications must be submitted individually (no parties). Applicants will be awarded one additional priority point, after the drawing is finalized, that will be added to their existing priority point total for the specific quota hunt they have submitted an application for. Individuals cannot submit a point only application and an application to enter the hunt. Applicants must be 13 years old by the application deadline to enter the drawing.

TWRA’s priority drawing system gives one priority point to applicants each year they apply and are not successful for any hunt. Applicants who were successful on their last application, start over with a priority of zero. If applicants in a party have varying priority points, the points will be averaged. If a party application is unsuccessful, each individual party member’s total will increase by one point.

Sandhill Crane Quota Hunt Instructions and Information

BOBWHITE QUAIL QUOTA HUNT:

For the first time, a Bobwhite Quail quota hunt will be held on four dates at Bridgestone Firestone WMA on Dec. 19, and in 2025 on Jan. 9, 16, and 23. There will be one permit per hunt and applicants may create or join a party or apply as an individual. The maximum party size is three. There are no priority points associated with this hunt.

If drawn, applicants may choose to alter their party or bring additional hunters (not to exceed a party of three) up until check-in at the WMA, on the day of the hunt. Non-hunting individuals may not go on the hunt.

Applicants must be at least six years old by the date of the hunt. There can be no more than two youths (16 years old or younger) in a party. Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult who may hunt as a member of the party, not to exceed a party of three.

2024 Bobwhite Quail Instructions and Information

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS FOR EACH OF THE HUNTS

Customers can apply by using any one of the following methods:

1) www.quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com

2) Via the TWRA mobile app

3) At one of the TWRA regional offices

4) At any TWRA license agent

There is no application fee for current Annual Sportsman License holders, Lifetime Sportsman License holders, or seniors possessing an Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman License. For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12 application fee, and a vendor fee. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed to verify the information is correct on the receipt.

All applicants should have a valid and accurate email address on their GoOutdoorsTennessee.com account. A receipt, which serves as proof of application, will be sent to the email address on the account.

Applicants may review their applicant (including party members) by logging in at QuotaHunt.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com. Applications may be edited until the deadline. Successful applicants will be notified by email.

