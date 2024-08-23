All-Way Stop to be Installed at Intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and U.S. Highway 18 North of Yankton

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024



Contact:

Greg Rothschadl, Yankton Area Engineer, at 605-668-2929

YANKTON, S.D. – On Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is scheduled to install an all-way stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and U.S. Highway 18, which is located north of Yankton and just east of Menno. Currently, traffic is only required to stop on Highway 18.

“Safety on our roadways is our number one priority,” said Greg Rothschadl, Yankton Area Engineer. “The decision to add all-way stop controls, rumble strips, and advanced warning signage featuring flashing beacons, will advance safety on our roadways for the traveling public.”

Travelers are asked to be aware of crews working in the intersection on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, and to the permanent change to the traffic conditions.

Dakota Traffic Services of Tea, SD, will grind the rumble strips and place the pavement marking for this installation.

