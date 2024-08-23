Maryland State Board of Education Meets Tuesday, August 27

August 23, 2024

State Board will review MCAP results and hear testimony on revised Literacy Policy.

BALTIMORE (August 23, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, August 27 at 9 a.m. at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore St., in the State Board Room (7th floor).

The State Board will review the results from the 2023-24 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program. There will also be a public hearing at 3:30 p.m. on the draft Comprehensive K-3 Literacy Policy proposed to the State Board by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). During the one-hour hearing, the State Board will receive comments from up to 20 members of the public. A virtual option is also available for testimony.

The literacy policy was revised based on feedback given during the original open comment period that ended last month. Major revisions include clarifying the role of family partnerships, implementing grade promotion and retention policies, and offering options in lieu of retention. A timeline for implementation is also included.

Following the public hearing, the literacy policy will be finalized for the State Board’s consideration and vote at its September meeting.

The meeting will also include a special discussion focused on the documentary The Right to Read. MSDE is leading a series of events related to the film, including a free community screening on Wednesday, August 28 at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture.

Public Comment

Members of the public will be able to view both the regular meeting and the public hearing via livestream. The State Board will hold its regular public comment period for 30 minutes during the morning portion of the meeting. More information regarding the public hearing is available on the MSDE website. The complete meeting agenda and livestream will be available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

