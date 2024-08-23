Temporary Intersection Closure Scheduled for Anamosa St. Bridge Project in Rapid City

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024



Contact:

Justin Smith, Project Engineer, 605-381-4035

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, the Anamosa Street and Nickel Street intersection in Rapid City will be temporarily closed to traffic. This temporary closure will allow crews to reconstruct the eastern half of the intersection, replace surfacing, and meet current ADA standards.

During the closure, one lane of traffic will be maintained on the north/south route of Nickel Street through the intersection. A signed detour route will be provided to motorists around the temporary closure utilizing Silver Street. The intersection is anticipated to be reopened by Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

This closure is part of an ongoing bridge replacement project that consists of mainline work on Interstate 190 and replacement of the Anamosa Street Bridge. The prime contractor on the $10.6 million project is Heavy Constructors, Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The project completion date is Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.



Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/anamosa-bridge-pcn065k.



