Payroll Vault Expands with Location in Connecticut

Bookkeeping Entrepreneurs Invest In Award-Winning Franchise

EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has recently expanded with its first franchise in Connecticut, with bookkeeping entrepreneurs as its newest team of franchisees.Entrepreneurs Robin Laing and Jason Laing, a mother-son team, leverage their bookkeeping and sales experience to serve small and medium-sized businesses in East Granby.Robin, who has owned a bookkeeping business for more than 25 years, views the Payroll Vault franchise model as a new opportunity to support the business community at large.“Payroll Vault’s model, which includes advanced technology, would be a great opportunity for us to serve more businesses, compared to our existing process that is very manual and labor intensive,” said Robin, who also owns BookWorks LLC in Massachusetts. “We look forward to helping small and medium-sized businesses with complex payroll and human resources challenges so they can focus on growing their businesses.”Jason, who has decades of sales and bookkeeping experience, will help Robin serve the business community in northern Connecticut. He also will play a key role in the franchise’s succession plan.Payroll Vault franchises offer fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations–without the need for any investment in real estate.“Payroll Vault continues to rapidly expand as franchisees leverage their own experience in financial services, sales and entrepreneurship to enhance the financial future of their local business community,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we pave the way for franchisors and franchisees to build their own legacy.”Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture, and support for women entrepreneurs.Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The premier payroll franchise offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. For franchisees, the award-winning concept provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis.As part of ongoing support, franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.To ensure franchisees are up and running within 90 days, Payroll Vault provides a three-day owners training program that kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Jason or Robin, you can reach them via email at Jason.Laing@payrollvault.com or Robin.Laing@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

